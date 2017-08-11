Best Seafood Smorgasbord

Best Seafood Smorgasbord: Russo’s Restaurant and Bacchus Lounge

[ 4895 State Road, Peninsula ]

Does summer make you want to dive into a smorgasbord of seafood? Indulge your culinary cravings for delicacies of the sea at Russo’s, where the eclectic menu melds Italian, Creole and Southwestern palettes for a true dining adventure. You won’t have to go further than the appetizers for a tasty tour of coastal cuisine you can share with your mates. Whether it’s freshly shucked oysters, marinated octopus in sriracha aioli, Louisiana soft-shell crab, or Prince Edward Island mussels in a rich chardonnay-shellfish broth, you’ll feast like a pirate and leave feeling like the master and commander of a magnificent maritime memory. Navigate your crew’s reservation at www.russokitchen.com.

