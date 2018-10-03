Best Way to Get Your Mustard On

EDITORs’ PICK: The Mustard Man

Growing up in Akron, Tim Campbell saw his mom’s mustard recipe written on an index card. He and his siblings dipped sausage links into her homemade mustard at many family gatherings. The die-hard Akron Zips and Ohio State Buckeyes fan kept bringing it to tailgates as an adult, where friends told him he should do something with the recipe. After one party about six years ago, the veteran salesman made a call and was guided to the Center for Integrated Food Technology, an incubator and accelerator for food startups in Toledo. The Mustard Man was born. Now, bottles of the yellow stuff emblazoned with Campbell’s congenial caricature occupy shelves all over the state, including Fishers Foods in Canton and Krieger’s Health Foods Market in Cuyahoga Falls. Though he offers five varieties spanning chipotle to maple, Campbell’s base stays true to Mom’s index card and like him, customers find creative uses for it. “I’m totally amazed when people tell me [what] they put my mustard on, in and around,” he says. themustardman.net

