Bota Box Vineyards

Though wine in a box has traditionally been viewed as poor quality, Bota Box Vineyard has taken up the challenge of revamping that reputation.

Pluses to a box over a bottle include the convenience factor of not needing a corkscrew, the green factor of 100 percent recyclable packaging and the value factor of wine that stays fresh for up to a month after opening. Add to that the high quality of Bota’s wines in a wide assortment of varietals, and you begin to see the box as a veritable Swiss Army knife of beverages.

But let’s not forget the bang for your buck. The 3-liter Bota Box is equal to four 750-milliliter bottles — that’s about 20 glasses in each box. And with special pricing this month, you’ll pay only about $4.75 for the equivalent of a really good bottle of wine.

We love a lot of Bota’s wines, but its new lush and bold Nighthawk line is really impressing us right now. Here are five Bota Box Nighthawk varietals to stock up on for all those fall get-togethers.

Nighthawk Black Cabernet

Carefully sourced grapes go through an extended cold-soak maceration process in which the crushed grapes soak longer to bring out a dark, bold and intense taste. It makes for a velvety smooth wine packed with dark fruit flavors.

Nighthawk Black Red Blend

Initial aromas of blackberry, raspberry and caramel lead to undertones of vanilla. This full-bodied wine has flavors of berry, fig, jam, dark chocolate and toasted marshmallow that finish with hints of baking spice for the perfect autumn sip.

Nighthawk Gold Chardonnay

This box is a rich buttery iteration of a classic chardonnay. Layers of toasted oak, butterscotch and honey combine with a creamy texture that lingers through the finish for a smooth sip you’ll be amazed came from a box.

Nighthawk Pinot Noir

From vibrant start to elegant finish, this wine charms with each sip. Aromas of cherry, blackberry and cocoa lead to lasting fruit flavors of strawberry and cherry.

Nighthawk Gold Sauvignon Blanc

This medium-bodied wine is not only lush but lively and bright with aromas of citrus and honeydew. Flavors of melon and lime zest make this wine a juicy taste experience that demands a second glass.