Brewpubs & Winery Restaurants

Whether it’s two of a kind or opposites that attract, these 38 items at brewpubs and winery restaurants are perfectly paired.

High & Low Winery & Bistro: Yin & Yang

Dining out is often preceded by a similar question: What are you in the mood for?

It can quickly turn into a debate since our moods and appetites change, so choosing between casual, classy and scenic restaurants can sometimes feel like a compromise.

Matt and Kate Snyder had done that dance when planning dates and leaned into the concept when they opened High & Low Winery & Bistro in 2015 on a 35-acre Medina farm owned by Matt’s family. “Why not create a place that can cater to all of those moods in one space,” he says, “and just have fun with it?”

Whether you want elegant charcuterie or homestyle chicken noodle soup, dishes cover myriad cravings, and pop culture-inspired names add delight. You won’t go hungry at this winery, with filling fare including the Good Golly, Miss Molly panini ($11.50), a fave among yogis who attend classes the winery hosts. Similar to California-style sandwiches, it has turkey and avocado, but creamy mozzarella and zingy pesto, especially, add a yummy contrast.

“What makes it pop is the avocado and pesto, which surprisingly works well together,” Matt says. This kind of sandwich is often served cold, but High & Low’s is warmed on a specialty press, marrying the ingredients together for one toasty, gooey bite.

That big taste is offset well by the Windows Open and the Stars Bright (bottle $22), a clean sauvignon blanc fancifully named after an Ernest Hemingway quote. Although the winery grows grapes visible from the beautiful patio, deck and balconies, California grapes make up this dry white with subtle peach notes that don’t overpower the panini.

“It’s got crisp acidity, which tempers the fatty juiciness from the turkey and avocado,” Matt says. “With pairing, it’s not so much to double down on the flavor profiles but to create balance. It’s a yin and yang.”

Enjoy your meal in the lower rustic tasting area with a reclaimed barnwood fireplace and a light-up “Get Low” sign or the upper tasting room that boasts dramatic cathedral ceilings and to-the-nines crystal chandeliers — or stop by both. High & Low is a place where you can have it all.

Craving more? Chocolate mousse bomb, $6.50, and King of the Heavies cabernet franc, bottle $26, wine delivery available, 844-466-4456, 588 Medina Road, Medina, highandlowwinery.com

Royal Docks Brewing Co.: Mix & Mingle

Nothing connects us quite like food. Royal Docks Brewing Co. is a place where you can bring a few friends, knock back some beers and split unique share plates.

Royal Docks offers a twist on a traditional Mexican street corn salad — a chilled version ($10). Dig in for mouthfuls of corn and chopped red peppers, red onions, green onions and jalapenos. It’s mixed with sour cream, mayonnaise and crumbly Mexican cotija cheese. Expect flavors of cumin, paprika and black pepper, which are tossed in, and an avocado topping that cools it all down. Order it with tortilla chips to divide out the bright, spicy salad and scoop it up with friends.

“It’s a crispy, crunchy bite, and you have a bit of spice because of the heat of the jalapenos,” says Heather Reahm, kitchen manager for both of Royal Docks’ Canton-area locations. “You can taste every single ingredient when you’re eating it.”

Pair the flavor-packed dish with the Hödfellow German-style Pilsner ($5.50), one of Royal Docks’ lightest beers, which “drinks crisp.”

If you bring a date, the lamb lollipops ($19.50) are the way to go. Four bones are covered in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, baked, seared to medium rare on the grill and cut into sets of two bones. Goat cheese atop the lollipops is melted until golden brown. “It’s very tender, and that cheese gives it a good flavor that matches with the lamb,” Reahm says. “We wanted something different and a little more high-end, a bit more fancy.”

It gets an artful presentation with a bed of spinach and heirloom tomatoes sauteed in garlic butter displaying the lamb lollipops with bones interlocked. Enjoy that paired with the Dare India pale ale ($6.50), an “aggressively hopped” citrusy beer, inside the Foeder House & Kitchen location, which opened in June, or outside on its year-round patio with two fire pits.

“As long as it’s not raining or snowing, we’ll have the fire pit on,” Reahm says. “People like to go out there with their hoodies and sit around the fire.”

Craving more? Mussels, $15-28, and Docktoberfest märzen, $5.50, delivery available, 330-353-9103, Foeder House & Kitchen, 2668 Easton St. NE, Plain Township, docks.beer

Blue Heron Brewery: Bright Lights

Heavy bar foods are the go-to companion for beer, but Blue Heron Brewery in Medina makes the case that eating and drinking light enhances flavors all around.

Brewmaster and co-owner Mike Piazza tweaks the brewing process to lighten up his Hazy Wife, Hazy Life IPA ($6.50). Whereas typical hazies and India pale ales are bitter and made by putting in a lot of hops early in the boil, Piazza adds citrusy Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops toward the end of the boil and after fermentation. This preserves the sweet and sour flavors of the hops, while eliminating the heavy bitter taste.

“It has a soft mouthfeel, and it gives you these bright citrus flavors that appeal to your taste buds,” he says. “It leaves you with a taste of orange rind and lemon rind [and] cleans your palate to get you ready for your next sip.”

The beer’s refreshing taste amplifies the bright snap of the jalapeno lime agave vinaigrette drizzled atop the Southwestern orzo shrimp salad ($15).

Fresh-off-the-grill Parmesan garlic-roasted shrimp topping a cold mix of orzo, charred corn, black beans, cilantro, lime and cotija cheese make eating this dish a vivid experience.

“It’s truly an orchestration of textures and temperatures,” Piazza says. “You’ve got your hot and cold, and you’ve got your acidic.”

The pairing is the perfect pick to savor in the dining room that has gorgeous views or on one of the three expansive patios that are open year-round.

“It’s a very light dish to mesh with a light beer,” says executive chef and co-owner Ben Erjazec. “It’s great to enjoy while sitting on the patio where it’s peaceful — like dining in a park.”

Craving More? Mediterranean ahi tuna salad, $14, and Matrimony cream ale, $6.50, curbside pickup available, 3227 Blue Heron Trace, Medina, 330-870-2583, blueheronmedina.com

Garrett’s Mill & Brewing Co.: Wheel Deal

Garrettsville started with a single water-powered grist mill in 1804, and over two centuries later, you can dine and drink inside its olden building at Garrett’s Mill & Brewing Co.

The brewpub ties into local history with the Ma Barker birch beer ($5-$6), named after the mother of a notorious mob that did a train heist in Garrettsville — when she was gunned down, she apparently had a recipe for hard birch beer on her. It’s made with birch extract, as well as lactose and local maple syrup, and it often fools customers.

“Most people say, Oh my gosh, this tastes like root beer, and, Is this really beer? Yes, it is,” says co-owner Shelli Buchanan.

The beer makes a reappearance in the barbecue chicken Gouda mac ($16.99) that’s served with a side salad. The dish has Gouda, cavatappi, bacon bits, fried onions and fried chicken breast covered in house-made barbecue sauce infused with the Ma Barker birch beer. The barbecue flavor is subtle, so the focus is on the creamy mac ‘n’ cheese and how, along with the birch extract of the Ma Barker, it conjures a nostalgic treat. “Just like you would like ice cream sodas with creaminess and root beer to make a float, it’s the same with Gouda mac ‘n’ cheese,” says Buchanan. “It pairs the caramels and everything so well with the mac,” adds manager and bartender Linda “Lulu” Marquard.