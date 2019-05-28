× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

In just five short years, Collective Arts Brewing has become one of the most sought-after breweries in Canada. This month the Hamilton, Ontario, brewery sets its sights on our very own Buckeye State.

Combining craft beer with inspiring artists and musicians from around the world, Collective Arts takes the art of beer to a whole new level. What makes the brewery stand out is not only the exceptional drink inside the can but the equally impressive images on the outside. Each package highlights limited-edition works of art from a rotation of talented artists who contribute to numerous releases throughout the year.

While Collective Arts has a lengthy portfolio, here are a few must-try beers.

Ransack the Universe 6.8 percent alcohol by volume . With a combo of Galaxy, Victoria and Mosaic hops, this India pale ale brings forth tropical fruit notes on both the aroma and body of the beer. This hop-forward offering lets the citrus stay front and center, but it doesn’t overwhelm the palate.

Jam Up the Mash 5 percent alcohol by volume. This mixed-fermentation, dry-hop sour delivers a nice juicy body and a finish that highlights the addition of Nelson Sauvin and Vic Secret hops. The final product is a hoppy ale upfront and delicious tartness on the finish.

Life in the Clouds 6.1 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery’s flagship New England-style India pale ale is the result of experimenting with different hops and narrowing in on the dynamic force of Simcoe and Mosaic hops. That combo yields a juicy and hazy India pale ale with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel and smoothed-out bitterness most beer lovers will love.

These releases along with a handful of other Collective Arts brews are available at select Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Acme Fresh Market and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.