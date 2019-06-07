Diet Keepers

× 1 of 7 Expand Kate Zucco × 2 of 7 Expand Kate Zucco × 3 of 7 Expand Kate Zucco × 4 of 7 Expand Kate Zucco × 5 of 7 Expand Kaitlyn Freiling × 6 of 7 Expand Kaitlyn Freiling × 7 of 7 Expand Kate Zucco Prev Next

Bam Healthy Cuisine

Come straight from your workout to indulge in guilt-free versions of your fave dishes, like whole-wheat pizzas, preservative-free grilled wraps filled with grass-fed local beef and build-your-own bowls packed with veggies and whole grains. Since 2005, Bam has been serving vegetarians, vegans and others with dietary restrictions so all can savor its tasty nutritious food in its bright cafes or as grab-and-go options.7160Fulton Drive NW, Canton, 2185E. Maple St., North Canton; 330-494-7136, bamhealthycuisine.com

Clean Eatz

The national chain lands in Canton with a colorful cafe that serves balanced meals in proper portions. Choose from the menu of made-fresh low-calorie flatbreads, snacks and sandwiches, or pick up a week’s worth of take-home refrigerated meals through a meal plan created weekly by a nutritionist. Try one of their unique non-beef burgers with bison, salmon and turkey. 5139Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-844-7400, cleaneatz.com

Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

Opened by Julie Costell in 2010 after a serious health scare inspired her to live a vegan lifestyle, this restaurant uses ingredients from Costell’s farm for a rotating seasonal menu. Options may include split pea soup, Julie’s take on the veggie burger, the “Hempattiwich,” or cabbage and noodles. 1809S. Main St., Akron, 330-819-3834

LOCAL FUEL

Butter Your Nuts, Peanut Butter An alternative to processed versions, it’s stone ground in Akron with natural ingredients. 16ounces, $7.99, butteryournuts.com

An alternative to processed versions, it’s stone ground in Akron with natural ingredients. 16ounces, $7.99, butteryournuts.com Diaita, 1-Day Reboot A detoxifying cleanse with six juices, including the Canton-made, greens-based “Hall of Fame.” $59, diaitajuice.com

A detoxifying cleanse with six juices, including the Canton-made, greens-based “Hall of Fame.” $59, diaitajuice.com Fit Fudge Made in Akron by CrossFit athlete and owner of All Heart CrossFit, this treat combines peanut butter, dark chocolate chips, natural honey, coconut oil, coconut flour and no-fluff whey protein for 13grams of protein and healthy fats to aid in post-workout recovery. 12-pack, $38, fitfudgeusa.com

Made in Akron by CrossFit athlete and owner of All Heart CrossFit, this treat combines peanut butter, dark chocolate chips, natural honey, coconut oil, coconut flour and no-fluff whey protein for 13grams of protein and healthy fats to aid in post-workout recovery. 12-pack, $38, fitfudgeusa.com Guyette Farms , Pure Natural Honey The third-generation family-owned Mantua farm’s natural honey is a healthy substitute for refined sugar, especially when baking. 16-ounce jar, $5, guyettefarms.com

, The third-generation family-owned Mantua farm’s natural honey is a healthy substitute for refined sugar, especially when baking. 16-ounce jar, $5, guyettefarms.com Peaceful Fruits, Apple and Acai Drizzle Ethically sourced antioxidant-rich acai berries from the Amazon rainforest mix with apple, pear, dates and lemon juice for this organic fruit snack made in Akron by individuals with developmental disabilities. 12-pack, $16, peacefulfruits.com

Plate Takeover - Bridget Szakacs was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2014 and decided to improve her overall wellness, so she started Bfit Byou health consultancy. Combining a degree in physical education from Monmouth College, time as a YMCA wellness director and her own dietary restrictions, the Medina resident helps people with rheumatoid arthritis, hyperthyroidism and a variety of other needs transform their diet — and their life.

At Bfit Byou, it’s not about meeting standard fitness conventions. “I really try to embrace the idea of being a better version of yourself and reaching incremental goals rather than thinking you’re going to be a size zero in two weeks,” says Szakacs.