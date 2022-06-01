In time to enjoy some nice sunshine with your beer, Fat Head’s Brewery has joined forces with Columbus Brewing Co. to release an exciting collaborative beer in May. Two of the most popular breweries in the state are ready to attack your palate with the new CryOhio Imperial India pale ale.

Fat Head’s Brewery has been brewing for over 13 years and has massively grown, housing three locations throughout Northeast Ohio including Canton. Beloved beers like Head Hunter IPA, Goggle Fogger hefeweizen and Alpenglow weizenbock have made Fat Head’s Brewery one of the most award-winning and sought-after breweries in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Columbus Brewing Co. celebrates its 34th anniversary this year. Ever since owner and brewmaster Eric Bean and his wife, Beth, purchased the brewery in 2014, Columbus Brewing Co. has been one of the most cherished breweries in the state.

Both Fat Head’s Brewery and Columbus Brewing Co. make some of the best hoppy offerings in the Midwest, so it was only a matter of time before the Ohio beer icons teamed up to craft a big, in-your-face IPA.

The beer’s namesake, CryOhio, is a play on words with one of the hop world’s latest creations, Cryo hops, preserved using low temperatures in a nitrogen-rich environment, which enhances the flavor and aroma of the beer. Coming in at 8 percent alcohol by volume and a whopping 90 international bitterness units, CryOhio smacks you with an array of tropical notes, stone fruit and an arsenal of hop-forward piney, grapefruit-like characteristics. Don’t miss the arrival of this unique beer.

CryOhio Imperial IPA is available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.