End of Summer Brews

Around this time of year, Oktoberfest beers and pumpkin brews seem to come out of the woodwork. But what if we’re not quite ready to let go of summer? September is arguably one of the most beautiful months of the year in Ohio, so treat yourself to a few last summertime quaffs. Here are some great summer-style beers to sip on outdoors while you savor the season’s final weeks.

3 Floyds Brewing Co.’s Gumball Head

One of the most sought-after breweries in the world has always been good to the Buckeye State. While beer fans around the nation clamor to get their 3 Floyds fix, Ohio is one of only a handful of states with distribution of the Indiana brand. While the brewery is most known for its aggressively hopped pale ales and India pale ales, one could argue that Gumball Head is its most accessible selection. This beautiful citrusy beer is an American wheat ale with an explosive invasion of floral hop character. It’s the perfect introduction to the brewery for those who may have a fear of the hop.

Heavy Seas Tropicannon

As a deserving addition to the Cannon series — which also includes classics like Loose Cannon IPA — Tropicannon is just what fans of the IPA category have been asking for: a unique citrus burst of juicy flavors. Front and center is a cosmic blast of blood orange that makes way for grapefruit and stone fruit notes, thanks to the addition of several fruits during the brewing process at its Maryland facility. The result is a tropical burst of a beer you won’t forget.

Unibroue Blanche De Chambly

While we all love blue skies in September, do we really need a blue moon? Quebec’s Unibroue has just what the doctor ordered in the form of Blanche De Chambly, an exceptional Belgian-style witbier that has been awarded 37 international accolades in the last two decades. Blanche De Chambly liberates the senses with characteristics of orange, coriander and cloves for your palate to embrace. As refreshing as it is crisp and clean, this cherished brew is just what you need to bid adieu to your summer.

All three beers are available at select Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.