Stories by Sharon Best, Caroline Crawford, Kelly Petryszyn and Allyson Nichols | photos by Tylar Sutton

Grab your squad and power up on these all-star eats from yummy sauerkraut balls to gargantuan chicken wings. Whether you’re drinking to an Akron Zips victory or drowning out another Cleveland Browns loss, these 16 sporty hangouts dish out food that goes for a game day win.

PLAY BALL

Loby’s Grille | 4736 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton | 330-479-9860 | lobysbar.com

Many people in The 330 have dunked ham-filled sauerkraut balls into cocktail sauce at tailgate parties since at least the ‘60s.

Loby’s Grille benches the classic version ($7.49) of the delicacy said to have been invented in Akron and puts a savory ringer into play: bacon.

“We always try to

do something a little different than everybody else,” says Assistant Manager Richard Snyder.

Each day his kitchen staff hand-rolls 2-ounce sauerkraut balls. They’re made with corned beef that’s cooked daily, combined with fresh sauerkraut, chopped bacon and cream cheese. The balls are dredged in flour, an egg wash and panko breadcrumbs before getting deep-fried in canola oil.

The result is a succulent and tangy snack with a complex texture, thanks to cream cheese that covers the gooey center like a pro. “It makes them a lot softer after we deepfry,” Snyder says. “The outside is really crispy, but the inside is soft, and you get bacon in there — bacon in anything is really good.”

Rather than typical cocktail sauce from a jar, Loby’s drizzles its scrumptious sauerkraut balls with Boom Boom sauce that gets a little kick from cayenne and other peppers. Plus, diners can dip them in house-made horseradish mayo to spice up their sports bar nosh.

“You get that nice little zing from the horseradish and the coolness from the mayo,” says Snyder, noting the dipping sauce is simply fresh horseradish and mayo.

When that tang is teamed up with the salty, slightly sour corned beef, the deep umami of bacon and the richness of cream cheese, this twist really smacks the flavor of the standard Akron sauerkraut ball out of the park. And based on the 80 to 100 balls Loby’s makes daily, it’s safe to say this nontraditional take has a lot of fans.

WILD CARD

Delanie’s Grille | 67 West Ave., Tallmadge | 330-630-2888 | mydelaniesgrille.com

The pork belly bites at Delanie’s Grille throw patrons a curveball. They aren’t breaded and are paired unexpectedly with broccoli. And pork belly is rarely sports pub grub. When Kitchen Manager Nanci Bolyard introduced the dish ($8.95) in January, she offered samples to apprehensive patrons.

“At first, they were intimidated,” she recalls, adding their hesitancy slid away after the initial bite. “They’re very surprised. They love the juiciness, the Asian take.”

No wonder its juiciness gets the most praise. That comes from a preparation bar food devotees love: deep-frying. Skewered inch-by-inch cuts of pork belly and broccoli florets are tossed in the fryer for 4 minutes. Neither are breaded, but both come out with a warm, juicy inside and crisp outside for that irresistible fried taste.

“You feel healthy because you’re eating broccoli, but the chewy crispness gives it the this is really good aspect,” she says.

The Asian flavor is out of left field too. While pork belly is usually braised and served unaccompanied at white-tablecloth restaurants, Bolyard follows the lead of Asian dishes and covers the marbled meat with a flavorful sauce.

Bolyard hit on ginger to craft a sauce that’s tasty yet balanced. The traditional Asian spice tempers the salty teriyaki and soy sauce and citrusy pineapple and orange juices. The sauce is reduced to a glaze and drizzled over the pork belly, served with broccoli, carrots, red cabbage and sesame seeds. Bolyard’s sauce doesn’t overpower the rich dish.

“It coats it nicely, but it’s not too much,” she says.

If you still can’t picture ordering pork belly at a sports bar, Bolyard has advice that’ll change your position: Pair it with a hoppy beer.

“Most people sit at the bar and do our Rhinegeist Truth IPA and pork belly,” Bolyard says. “They say the sweetness and the saltiness goes great with our IPA beers.” Fried meat and beer? That’s a home run in our book.

FOWL CALL

Fat Head’s Brewery | 3885 Everhard Road NW, Canton | 330- 244-8601 | fatheads.com

Fat Head’s Brewery isn’t afraid to go big. With smoked chicken wings that are each a colossal half-pound, one order of these fan favorites can last the entire game.

The wings are thrown into the smoker with the drum and flap intact to make for hearty, sloppy chow.

“When you first break it open, you see how nice and slow-cooked it is,” says General Manager David Viscomi. “The wing falls apart right at the joint.”

They are tossed in a dry rub of paprika, brown sugar, cayenne and other spices, and smoked for three hours over hickory wood before being chilled down. When you order three ($8), six ($14) or nine ($25), the wings are grilled, doused in the house-made sauce of your choice and thrown back on the grill to add a crispy saucy char.

“That flavor from the dry rub builds up on the wings, and the fat absorbs the flavor of the smoke,” says Head Chef Mike Greene. “It matches beautifully.”

Daring types opt for Killer sauce, named for its reputation of making even the most confident heat fanatics beg for a glass of milk. Viscomi suggests trying a sample of the sauce made of pureed local habaneros, cayenne, vinegar and secret spices before committing to a whole plate of Killer wings.

“People [say], This is ridiculous,” he says of the hot sauce.

Of the 42 beers available in the laid-back brewpub, the award-winning Head Hunter India pale ale makes a good match for the smokehouse wings.

“You get a lot of citrus from Head Hunter,” explains Viscomi. “It’s a nice cutting and cleaning of the palate to refresh and bring the flavors together.”

You might need a few beers to help down these delicious wings that are way bulkier than your typical side plate. And if you want to attempt finishing off the nine wings — a jaw-dropping 4 1/2 pounds of chicken — you better call in your whole squad.

TOP DOGS

Quarter Up | 1452 N. Portage Path, Akron | 330-752-4080 | quarter-up.com

Quarter Up always keeps the chargrilled taste of summer fresh, no matter what Mother Nature brings to The 330. Co-owner Debbie Robinson and her staff grill up quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs on an indoor grill for fans watching games on eight giant TVs or reliving their glory days on over 75 vintage arcade and pinball games.

“They come out tasting like you grilled them outside,” says Robinson, noting that she’ll even char them a little for guests who ask.

Choose from more than a dozen ways of dressing your dog, from the classic hush puppy batter-dipped corn dog to the Asian-inspired Mortal Kombat with kimchi and a secret-recipe Sriracha mayo.

Big appetites go for the Mac Dog ($4.75), smothered in four-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese and jalapenos, then elevated with house-made bourbon bacon jam. Robinson’s daughter, Carie, makes the bourbon bacon jam by combining Ohio maple syrup, caramelized onions and bacon, then reducing it to a thick, gooey consistency. She deglazes with Bulleit bourbon to get all the sticky remnants off the pan, then smoothes it in a food processor.