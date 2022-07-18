Muskellunge Brewing Co.: The best of fishing & beer

× 1 of 4 Expand photo provided by Muskellunge Brewing Co. × 2 of 4 Expand photo provided by Muskellunge Brewing Co. × 3 of 4 Expand photo provided by Muskellunge Brewing Co. × 4 of 4 Expand photo provided by Muskellunge Brewing Co. Prev Next

Frank Estremera has two passions — fishing and brewing.

He started fishing when he was 4, and the muskellunge, or muskie, the “king of the kings,” is his favorite fish that has long fascinated him for its intelligence and fierce survival skills.

Brewing is another passion. He used to be a pharmaceutical engineer, and he became interested in the scientific aspects of brewing. He started homebrewing before opening Muskellunge Brewing Co. in the Canton Arts District in 2018.

“Since more than 10 years ago … I say, Someday I’ll start my own brewery and call it Muskellunge to honor the fish,” he says. “Most of the beers are named after fish. That’s my favorite feature.”

He uses old-school brewing methods, mostly sticking to old styles of beer that he makes in his on-site two-barrel system. He often gets his ideas for brews while walking trails or fishing at local parks.

The Tam O’Shanter Dortmunder was made in partnership with Stark Parks and part of the proceeds go back to that organization. “We’re one of the only breweries around that does a Dortmunder besides Great Lakes [Brewing Co.],” says the owner and brewmaster.

Other brews are named after more spots in Stark Parks that Estremera loves, like the elegant Sippo Lake Vienna lager and the Deer Creek American pilsner. And he makes sure he supports local businesses — the Rainbow Trout coffee blonde is made in collaboration with Carpe Diem Coffee Shop in Canton, and the Tiger Musky Double India pale ale, which won people’s choice at the 2019 Hops & Harvest Festival, is made with 100 percent pilsner malt from West Branch Malts in Brunswick.

You don’t have to be knowledgeable about beer to enjoy Muskellunge Brewing Co. Estremera and his wife, Carla Giacobone, welcome conversation about brewing and make recommendations while they bartend. They often suggest the Creek Chub mango gose, a fruit-based brew that Estremera adds lactic acid to so the sourness isn’t overwhelming.

“My inspiration was my wife. She bugged me for about two years to make a gose,” he says. “I finally decided to make it. Then she selected mango, and it turned out to be a blockbuster.”

And it’s even popular among people who prefer wine or cider, Giacobone says.

“People are like, I don’t like beer. I said, I got something for you,” she says. “It’s a little bit on the fruitier side than the sour side. … It’s a universal beer.”

A similar offering is the Blue Badis obst gose that’s inspired by what is known as the chameleon fish, so Estremera changes the taste each time by using different fruits. Sometimes it’s pina colada, with pineapple and coconut, which makes a refreshing summer pour.

“It’s a very light beer,” he says. “It takes you out of Ohio.”

Sip it on the pet-friendly patio or inside the taproom, where you can bring food. Also check out the paintings of the beer names and their matching fish done by local artist BZTAT that adorn the labels and taproom.

“It’s about local,” Estremera says.

425 Fifth St. NW, Canton, muskellungebrewingcompany.com