Hand-Painted French Macarons Recipe

Makes: About 48 shells (or 24 full macarons)

Total Time: 2-3 hours | Skill level: Intermediate to advanced

Tools: Piping bag | Wilton size 12 round tip | Silicone baking mat orparchment paper | Baking sheet | Gel food coloring | Vodka | Food-safe paintbrushes

French macarons have been growing in popularity for years. Not to be confused with the Italian macaroon, these light and airy meringue-based cookie sandwiches come in a variety of colors and flavors. Once considered an inimitable pastry only to be found in France or big cities like New York, these delicate treats have made their way into bakeries in The 330. Macarons are notorious for being temperamental and difficult to make, which isn’t entirely false. But with a little bit of patience and focus, you can skip the expensive bakery and make a whole batch at home. Take it a step further and hand paint them to really wow your friends and family.

Ingredients:

2/3 cups almond flour(or blanched almonds ground up in a food processor)

1 cup powdered sugar

2 egg whites at room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Desired filling

Instructions:

1. Measure the almond flour and powdered sugar, and place in a food processor. Grind for 1 minute. Note: A food processor is highly recommended to ensure there are no lumps. If you do not have one, you can sift the ingredients. Try to avoid adding any large pieces of almonds.

2. While the almond flour and powdered sugar are in the processor, add egg whites and granulated sugar to a stand mixer with a whisk attachment.

3. Take the whisk attachment and give the mixture a few stirs by hand. Attach the whisk to the mixer and set at medium speed.

4. After about 2 minutes, turn the mixer up to high. Let whisk until egg whites and sugar have become a glossy white mixture.

5. A stiff peak should form on the end of the whisk when it is pulled out of the mixture.

6. Sift the almond flour and powdered sugar mixture directly into the egg white mixture, still in the mixer bowl.

7. Using a rubber spatula, slowly fold the dry ingredients into the egg whites. Be gentle: You want to maintain the air created from the whisking.

8. Continue the folding process until a steady stream of mixture falls from the spatula like lava. Be sure to check this often while mixing to ensure you do not overmix. Note: This part of the process will take some practice and perhaps a few batches to get right.

9. Pour the batter into a piping bag with the round tip. Pro tip: Place the piping bag in a large cup so that it stands up on its own, making it easier to pour the batter without having to hold the bag.

10. Pipe the macaron batter into circles on a prepared baking sheet. A silicone baking mat works best, but parchment paper works, too. Circles should be about 1 inch in diameter. Leave space between the circles because the batter will spread while baking.

11. Once your circles are complete, hold the pan in both hands parallel to your countertop. Slam the pan down 3 to 5 times to get some of the air out of the batter, which will keep them from cracking in the oven. You should see small air bubbles pop on the tops of your macarons.

12. Let your macarons rest for at least 30 minutes or until you can lightly touch them and no batter sticks to you because a thin shell-like layer has formed.

13. Heat oven to 300 degrees.

14. Place the pan on the middle rack, but do not close the oven door completely. Place a wooden spoon in its way, leaving an opening for any humidity to escape.

15. Bake for 4 minutes.

16. Turn the pan 180 degrees, place spoon back in the door and bake for an additional 4 minutes.

17. Once shells are done baking, let them cool completely on the pan. Do not try to remove them until they are completely cool, or they will stick.

18. Once the shells have completely cooled, gently remove them from the pan and pair them up based on size.

19. Pipe desired filling onto the side of the shell that was face down on the pan (aka the smooth side). Then gently place its partner shell on top of the filling, creating a sandwich. Fillings can include flavored buttercream frosting, hazelnut chocolate spread, jam, curds, peanut butter or whatever you like.

20. Store macarons in the fridge for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 2 months.

To make the “paint”:

1. Place a pea-sized dot of gel food coloring in a small bowl.

2. Add about 1 teaspoon of vodka and stir. The alcohol will evaporate and not affect the final flavor.

3. Using a food-safe paintbrush, paint the macaron shells with the colored liquid.