Homemade Hummus Recipe

by

You might be accustomed to eating grocery store hummus, but the ease of this recipe might change your habits. This homemade hummus is a breeze to prep and customize to be just the way you like it. Throw all the ingredients into a blender or food processor, and your hummus will be done before you can rip open that bag of pita chips! Build a hummus party platter by surrounding the creamy creations with your favorite dippers for a beautiful, healthy display.

CLASSIC Hummus

Makes: 2 cups   |   Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic or 3/4 teaspoongarlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt to taste
  • Paprika and additional olive oilfor topping

Instructions

  1. Empty garbanzo beans into astrainer and rinse under cold water. Drain for 1 minute. 
  2. Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Pulse until ingredients mix. 
  3. Blend at medium speed until mixture becomes smooth. Add more olive oil if needed.
  4. Serve with chips, crackers, pita bread or raw veggies.

ROASTED RED PEPPER Hummus

Makes: 2 1/2 cups   |   Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 recipe of classic hummus
  • 1 1/2 red bell peppers

Instructions

  1. Line a baking sheet with foil. 
  2. Set oven rack two levels below the broiler. There should be about 4 inches between the broiler and the rack.
  3. Core and seed the red peppers and slice into quarters. 
  4. Place sliced peppers on baking sheet and set on oven rack below the broiler.
  5. Broil peppers 10 to 15 minutes or until charred. 
  6. Remove peppers from the oven and place into a gallon-size resealable bag. Seal the bag and let peppers rest for about 10 minutes. 
  7. Peel peppers and cool completely. Dice one of the peppers into 1 1/2-inch pieces, which should yield a heaping 1/2 cup. 
  8. Cut the undiced 1/2 pepper into small pieces and set aside. 
  9. Make hummus as directed in the classic hummus recipe, adding the red pepper with all other ingredients. 
  10. Place the small-cut pieces from the 1/2 pepper on top of the hummus when serving.

 ROASTED GARLIC Hummus

Makes: 2 cups   |   Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 recipe of classic hummus

1 head of garlic

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and place rack in middle of the oven. 
  2. Peel any loose layers of paper off the garlic. Keep the whole head intact — do not separate any of the cloves. 
  3. Using a sharp knife, slice off the top 1/2 inch of the whole head of garlic, exposing the tops of the cloves.
  4. Place garlic on a sheet of foil and drizzle liberally with olive oil. 
  5. Wrap the garlic up in the foil and place in a baking dish. Roast garlic for 40 to 50 minutes. 
  6. Once garlic has cooled, squeeze on the root end of the garlic head and the roasted cloves will slide out. 
  7. Make hummus as directed for the classic hummus recipe, replacing the two regular cloves of garlic with the whole head of roasted garlic. 

Tags

by

restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours