Homemade Hummus Recipe

You might be accustomed to eating grocery store hummus, but the ease of this recipe might change your habits. This homemade hummus is a breeze to prep and customize to be just the way you like it. Throw all the ingredients into a blender or food processor, and your hummus will be done before you can rip open that bag of pita chips! Build a hummus party platter by surrounding the creamy creations with your favorite dippers for a beautiful, healthy display.
CLASSIC Hummus
Makes: 2 cups | Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic or 3/4 teaspoongarlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt to taste
- Paprika and additional olive oilfor topping
Instructions
- Empty garbanzo beans into astrainer and rinse under cold water. Drain for 1 minute.
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Pulse until ingredients mix.
- Blend at medium speed until mixture becomes smooth. Add more olive oil if needed.
- Serve with chips, crackers, pita bread or raw veggies.
ROASTED RED PEPPER Hummus
Makes: 2 1/2 cups | Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 recipe of classic hummus
- 1 1/2 red bell peppers
Instructions
- Line a baking sheet with foil.
- Set oven rack two levels below the broiler. There should be about 4 inches between the broiler and the rack.
- Core and seed the red peppers and slice into quarters.
- Place sliced peppers on baking sheet and set on oven rack below the broiler.
- Broil peppers 10 to 15 minutes or until charred.
- Remove peppers from the oven and place into a gallon-size resealable bag. Seal the bag and let peppers rest for about 10 minutes.
- Peel peppers and cool completely. Dice one of the peppers into 1 1/2-inch pieces, which should yield a heaping 1/2 cup.
- Cut the undiced 1/2 pepper into small pieces and set aside.
- Make hummus as directed in the classic hummus recipe, adding the red pepper with all other ingredients.
- Place the small-cut pieces from the 1/2 pepper on top of the hummus when serving.
ROASTED GARLIC Hummus
Makes: 2 cups | Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 recipe of classic hummus
1 head of garlic
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and place rack in middle of the oven.
- Peel any loose layers of paper off the garlic. Keep the whole head intact — do not separate any of the cloves.
- Using a sharp knife, slice off the top 1/2 inch of the whole head of garlic, exposing the tops of the cloves.
- Place garlic on a sheet of foil and drizzle liberally with olive oil.
- Wrap the garlic up in the foil and place in a baking dish. Roast garlic for 40 to 50 minutes.
- Once garlic has cooled, squeeze on the root end of the garlic head and the roasted cloves will slide out.
- Make hummus as directed for the classic hummus recipe, replacing the two regular cloves of garlic with the whole head of roasted garlic.