JaM Cellars | Napa, California

With a family history in winemaking that started in France and nearly a decade of crafting premium Napa Valley wines through their family’s boutique Truchard winery, second-generation vintners John and Michelle Truchard launched the more approachable JaM Cellars in 2009. Now JaM is one of the most popular wine brands on the market, and it showcases four offerings of easy-to-love wines. Here are some to introduce yourself to this month.

Butter Chardonnay

This wine has recently gained popularity — with good cause. Putting all that winemaking experience in the bottle, John and Michelle have produced a chardonnay that’s at the top of the market. Selecting the best, juiciest grapes, cold-fermenting them and aging them in a unique blend of oak makes this white wine ($17.99) a winner. Taste a wide variety of stone fruit and lemony notes with a vanilla finish and a creamy buttery feel that melts in your mouth.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Produced from perfectly harvested fruit, this cabernet sauvignon ($14.99) is well-loved. Fruit like blackberries, plums and currants can be noticed on the nose and palate. It’s aged in new oak barrels, making it soft and smooth, with a hint of vanilla on the finish.

Toast Sparkling

Americans, including Northeast Ohioans, are embracing sparkling wine more and more. If you’re not on that bandwagon and only pop a cork for special occasions, now is the time to try this rich sparkling option ($17.99). Fruit aromas bloom, from luscious white peach and orange blossom to honeydew and tropical pineapple. Just like the name suggests, it also boasts a light toasty quality that encourages another glass.

Sugar Sweet White

Appropriately named, this wine ($12.99) caters to those who prefer their drinks on the sweeter end. An expert selection of muscat grapes has produced a delicious wine highlighting tastes of honeyed citrus blossom, peach and Meyer lemonade that leave you wanting more.

Find JaM Cellars wines at independent retailers and major grocery stores in Northeast Ohio.