Jump Start with these Breakfasts

[ by Kelly Petryszyn, photos by Tylar Sutton ]

Meat eater | Short Rib Hash & Eggs

One Red Door // 49 Village Way, Hudson // 330-342-3667 // onereddoorhudson.com

Shawn Monday loves to have corned beef hash for brunch. But the One Red Door chef figured out a way to make the Irish classic a little more indulgent: swap in short ribs.

Both meats are fall-apart tender and cut against the grain. Yet corned beef is brined and boiled while short ribs are braised. That difference elevates the dish from diner eats to fine fare.

“It adds more richness to it with the short ribs, the way they’re braised,” Monday says.

That approach paid off. Since he put short rib hash and eggs ($15) on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu a few seasons ago, it’s skyrocketed to one of the top-selling items — and the kitchen even sold out multiple times.

Much of that rich flavor is absorbed while 1-inch-thick sliced short ribs are braised for six to eight hours in thyme, parsley, garlic, carrots, onions, celery, red wine and chicken stock. Some of that sauce is served with the final dish to make the tenderized meat even juicier.

“We pull it out, take the liquid, which really intensifies the meat flavor, and reduce it down until it becomes thick, and we toss it into the short ribs,” he says.

Like corned beef hash, the meat gets mixed in with bell peppers, pickled red onions and Yukon gold potatoes. Yet Monday cooks them in a buttered cast-iron skillet for a crunch that contrasts well with the soft short ribs.

“The way I crisp it up in a pan, the meat still stays nice and moist in the center,” he says.

He finishes it by wilting in spinach and topping it with two eggs. While you can order the eggs any style, trust Monday that asking for them sunny-side up makes the dish so satisfying that you’ll forget its plainer corned beef precursor.

“When you break those eggs into it, it adds another level in taste — but also in texture, the feel on your mouth,” he says.

Sweet Tart | Berry Blue Cakes

Twisted Citrus // 1649 N. Main St., North Canton // 330-305-9680 // thetwistedcitrus.com

The Berry Blue Cakes at Twisted Citrus come with a warning: Flavor is taken to the extreme — in all facets.

“The flavors tend to pack a lot more punch than most people might be used to,” says Co-owner Kim Shapiro.

Rather than just serving standard blueberry pancakes with dried berries and artificial syrup, the dish ($8.29) explodes with tart flavor from bursting whole blueberries both in the batter and on top.

“We tell you that you should love blueberries,” Shapiro says. “It’s a bit different for someone who might just like regular pancakes with a little tartness.”

The first layer of flavor comes from blueberry juice and fresh blueberries mixed into the batter. While buttermilk batter is the norm, Twisted Citrus makes a sweet cream batter that balances the tang with sweetness.

“Ours is a little denser, a little more filling from the cream, vanilla and other sweeteners we add,” Shapiro says.

Diners can request syrup when the cakes arrive, but Shapiro encourages embracing the sugary compote the cakes are smothered in for a second layer of flavor. Made with whole blueberries, sugar and lemon juice, and topped with grated lemon zest, the compote uses the classic pairing of lemon to bring out the taste of the blueberries.

“It really helps brighten up that meal,” Shapiro says. “You eat with your senses, so as it’s coming to the table, you get a whiff of fresh lemon.”

A dollop of Chantilly cream made in house with sugar and vanilla tops the cakes to temper the tartness with a bit of cool creaminess, and a cup of seasonal fresh fruit calms the sweetness. Despite the warning, the dish has remained on the menu since Twisted Citrus opened four years ago and has emerged as a customer favorite. To get their blueberry fix, diners are willing to go to the extreme — and then some.

“It’s two oversized blueberry pancakes topped with 4 ounces of blueberry compote, so you’re really going to be enjoying blueberries,” Shapiro says.

Go Green | Avocado Toast

Burntwood Tavern // 2291 Riverfront Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls // 330-794-7085 // View multiple locations at burntwoodtavern.com.

Avocado toast can feel overplayed. But there’s a bit of merit to the breakfast of choice among millennials. The green superfood contains over 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, and adding it to your diet has been known to ward off heart disease, lower blood pressure and improve eye health.

Burntwood Tavern’s inventive take on the uber-trendy dish maintains all the health benefits while punching up both taste and size — yet somehow staying low on calories. This isn’t some flimsy slice of bread with plain avocado schmeared on it like overpriced versions sold at hipster coffee shops everywhere. Burntwood’s $11 dish on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu is a flavorful stack with a robust bite that surprisingly includes eggs — and bacon.

“We use all fresh ingredients, so it’s nice and light,” says David Ackerly, Burntwood Tavern’s Cuyahoga Falls location manager and former chef.

Rather than a straightforward mashed-fruit spread, this rendition boasts an avocado salsa comprised of mashed avocado, tomato, cilantro, lime juice and pepper crowning a hearty slice of crustless nine-grain toast. Applewood-smoked bacon is layered on for a bit of salty, savory indulgence. Another piece of toast follows, with a second layer of salsa topped by an egg cooked over medium. Arugula and house dressing finish off the colorful dish that is served on a plate rimmed with crushed black pepper. A side of fresh fruit brings a sweet balance to the meal.

“Mainly, you can taste the egg yolk,” says Ackerly. “You get warm avocado salsa and toast with the warm egg yolk, and it all blends together.”

That mound of arugula is the unsung hero of the dish. “It’s the freshest arugula you can find,” Ackerly says. It’s his favorite aspect because it adds another pop of vibrant green along with healthy nutrients known to help slow cancer progression and lower blood pressure.

“After eating it, you don’t feel like taking a nap. You’re ready for the day,” Ackerly says.

Nice Catch | Maine Lobster Frittata

Rosewood Grill // 36 E. Streetsboro St., Hudson // 330-656-2100 // rosewoodgrill.com/hudson

Brunch has gotten a rep as the after-party where hungover revelers recount their wild tales from the night before over bottomless mimosas and greasy sliders.

But Rosewood Grill has taken a different approach with a Sunday brunch menu that offers a bit more refinement and features lobster. Yes, lobster.

“It’s more of a classy type of brunch,” says Executive Chef Tony Sledge.

The Maine lobster frittata ($16) brings upscale decadence to the often laid-back meal.

Sledge and his kitchen staff liked the idea of frittatas for brunch but wanted to step up the homestyle classic. So they started experimenting with different ingredients. Their stroke of genius came when one of them subbed in lobster meat taken from the tail and claws. Everyone loved how it tasted, so they made lobster the star of the dish, taking the place of more pedestrian ham or sausage.