In Kentucky, iced tea is a cultural staple. Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. puts a spin on the popular beverage with the March debut of its Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea.

Most well known for its successful Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Lexington Brewing & Distilling has brought its signature style to the world of flavored malt beverages. This category of alcoholic beverages has been overcrowded thanks to the explosion of hard seltzers and other flavored packaged drinks. Lexington Brewing & Distilling has chosen a slightly different take to bring to the table.

Each Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea is aged in first-use bourbon barrels, making this the first alcoholic tea on the market that is barrel-aged. It arrives in three flavors: original, peach and half & half — each at 5 percent alcohol per volume.

Original

With a nice touch of citrus, the original comes in with caramel flavor, thanks to its malt backbone and subtle notes of vanilla from the barrel aging.

Peach

For those looking for a little more punch of fruit in their iced tea, peach may be the way to go. Just the right fruitiness combines with caramel and vanilla to create a new favorite malt beverage.

Half & Half

This option brings forth a perfect mix of iced tea and lemonade flavors. It’s an equal fusion of sweet and tart with just the right characteristics one would expect in a half and half drink.

All three Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea flavors are available at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.

[ Aaron Fowler is a sales representative at Cavalier Distributing. ]

Comments? Email them to Kelly Petryszyn [kpetryszyn@bakermediagroup.com].