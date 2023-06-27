Love Potion

× 1 of 5 Expand Tylar Calhoun × 2 of 5 Expand Tylar Calhoun × 3 of 5 Expand Tylar Calhoun × 4 of 5 Expand Tylar Calhoun × 5 of 5 Expand Tylar Calhoun Prev Next

Old 97 has cast a love spell on many. The brick cocktail bar on an industrial stretch of Kenmore Boulevard is unassuming, so when people bring dates to the enclosed step-down patio with a stunning ivy-covered wall and potted ferns, it’s like being let in on a secret oasis.

“It’s a bit of a surprise,” says owner Debbie Chapman. “People don’t expect that much space in the back.”

The brick patio has several nooks to uncover: a bar decorated with driftwood, vintage furniture inside a French barn and raised decks where bands play during weddings. The alcoves, along with spaced-apart French brown tables with a mix of picnic benches and wicker chairs, make it feel secluded. Sparks fly at dusk when lights zigzagging overhead glow and live music amplifies the ambiance.

“We’ve got a lot of little cafe lights, candles on the table — it’s a very romantic kind of intimate space,” Chapman says.

Imaginative craft cocktails and surprising chef-driven tapas also delight. The bruschetta has a fresh-made tomato salsa, an olive oil drizzle, oregano, thyme and unlikely blue cheese on soft-baked French bread for a dish that even people who don’t like blue cheese love. “It’s an unusual combination, but the sharpness of the cheese blends well with the bread and salsa,” Chapman says.

A smoky paloma with mezcal and grapefruit juice is a noteworthy take on the new smoked cocktail trend. Rather than using a smoke gun like other places do, Old 97 bartenders steep a smoked tea in water and sugar to create a smoked simple syrup that amps up the smokiness of the mezcal, and then they add a juicy Luxardo cherry garnish for a splash of sweet.

While some cocktails change seasonally, six bespoke drinks named after regulars are always on the menu, showing that Old 97 has become a part of locals’ lives. For so many couples, it’s written into their love stories from meet-cutes to I do’s.

“There are a lot of first dates here, and the next thing you know, I’m booking a wedding,” Chapman chuckles. Delivery and carryout available, 1503 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 330-745-5493, theold97.com