McManis Family Vineyards

18700 E. River Road | Rippon, California

When a family-run business is in its fifth generation and many family members are a part of that business, the end product must be stellar. This is what you get when you open a bottle of wine from McManis Family Vineyards.

Starting out as farmers growing peaches, almonds and wine grapes in the great farming region of Northern California, Ron McManis fell in love with grape growing and has spent the last 40-plus years perfecting his craft. In 1998 they built the McManis Family Vineyards, a state-of-the-art facility where they produce a range of red and white varietals from their 10 estate vineyards.

In 2014 the McManis family added a state-of-the-art bottling line that further enhances their control of the winemaking process and improves the quality of wines they produce. McManis is committed to sustainable farming practices and has achieved green winery certification through the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing program.

All this history and passion is carried on today through the philosophy that was most important to Ron when he started out so many years ago: Produce a great bottle of wine at a fair price with the consistency that consumers expect. This is evident in the high ratings and scores the family’s wines continue to receive.

Today, McManis makes 13 different varieties of wine, and the five below are available in The 330.

California Cabernet Sauvignon | $11.99

With a “best buy” 88-point rating from Wine Enthusiast, this cabernet is aged in American and French oak barrels to give the wine a round, creamy feel with fruit flavors of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

Chardonnay | $9.99

A Wine Enthusiast designation of “best buy” and 88 points assures you are getting an oak-aged, medium-bodied, fruit-forward wine with a hint of buttery flavors. Tastes of pear, peach and vanilla make this the perfect choice for summer sipping pleasure on the patio or with a fresh salad.

Merlot | $11.99

This is a juicy wine that Wine Enthusiast awarded 87 points and a “best buy” designation for its aromas that show off the red fruits with beautiful oak-aged, creamy texture through to the long finish.

Pinot Grigio | $9.99

One of the family’s favorite afternoon wines, this crisp, clean white garnered 91 points from the California State Fair. It has a hint of weight to it that will give you a pleasant mouthfeel along with the citrus juiciness to continue sipping.

Pinot Noir | $11.99

Just recently made available, this fresh and vibrant wine was worth the wait. It is loaded with strawberry and cherry flavors, and vanilla undertones from oak aging that go well with many grilled foods or your favorite cheese and crackers.

These wines can be purchaed at Acme Fresh Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, West Point Market, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Regency, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Papa Joe’s, Giant Eagle and other beverage retailers in Greater Akron.