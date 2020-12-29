Meiomi // Acampo | California

As people are drinking more at home, they are looking to tried-and-true wine labels for a taste of comfort. Wine sales continue to skyrocket during the pandemic, and folks are sticking closer to the vest, purchasing more name brands. One of those classics is Meiomi, a California winery that sources its grapes from coastal regions of the Golden State. Here are some favorites from Meiomi — including a top-selling pinot noir.

Pinot Noir

If you haven’t had a glass of this pinot noir, you should treat yourself. Once you do, you will understand why it’s a top seller. With grapes sourced from Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties in California, this wine is loaded with jammy fruits like boysenberry and dark cherry. The richness of oak and notes of vanilla and mocha add depth to create a complex sip.

Chardonnay

Also a hit, the chardonnay has the right mix of pineapple and lemon flavors, which produce the aroma of baked custard. With ripe citrusy notes that are a touch acidic, this smooth varietal can be enjoyed on its own or with cozy home-cooked meals.

Rosé

Versatile rosé wines are great year-round. Swirl a glass and take in the aromas of strawberry, rose petals and citrus that lead to the delicate fruity taste and finish of this deliciously dry varietal. It makes for a perfect starter or dessert wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon

With its inky ruby color, mouthwatering aromas and flavors of opulent fruit, you won’t be able to get enough of this velvety cab. Get a bottle — or two — for a taste reminiscent of the warm graham crackers on a s’more. That intermingles with blackberry and boysenberry, leading to a long-lasting finish.

Find Meiomi wines at a Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Acme Fresh Market or Buehler’s Fresh Foods location.