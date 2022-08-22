Minerva Perk: The One that's Friends-themed

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Many have spent hours watching “Friends” reruns, and now you can go to Minerva Perk, a cafe that opened in 2021 that mimics the gang’s TV hangout.

“The inspiration for the business was … the coffee shop within the show, Central Perk. It’s where people can gather and enjoy their time together,” says founder Amanda Sinay. “We even have an orange couch, which is in the show.”

Beyond that, fans visit to see the similar logo, “Friends” photo props including a turkey wearing a fez and sunglasses and the purple door that’s similar to Monica’s apartment door.

Find coffee, soda, hot chocolate and tea named after show references, including the Janis Italian soda and the Pivot chocolate, caramel and hazelnut latte named after Ross’ famous couch-moving line. Nosh on salads or pastries from Ulman’s Bakery in Carrollton.

People come in to work, play board games, hang out or just grab a coffee to go. And with free movie and game nights, Minerva Perk is a place that’s always there for people near and far.

“The ‘Friends’ theme makes it quirky and unique,” she says. “We’ve had people see us online and said they drove three hours to see us just because of ‘Friends.’ ”

100 W. High St., Minerva, instagram.com/minervaperk