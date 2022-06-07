Mix & Mingle at Royal Docks Brewing Co.

× 1 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Royal Docks Brewing Co.: Mix & Mingle

Nothing connects us quite like food. Royal Docks Brewing Co. is a place where you can bring a few friends, knock back some beers and split unique share plates.

Royal Docks offers a twist on a traditional Mexican street corn salad — a chilled version ($10). Dig in for mouthfuls of corn and chopped red peppers, red onions, green onions and jalapenos. It’s mixed with sour cream, mayonnaise and crumbly Mexican cotija cheese. Expect flavors of cumin, paprika and black pepper, which are tossed in, and an avocado topping that cools it all down. Order it with tortilla chips to divide out the bright, spicy salad and scoop it up with friends.

“It’s a crispy, crunchy bite, and you have a bit of spice because of the heat of the jalapenos,” says Heather Reahm, kitchen manager for both of Royal Docks’ Canton-area locations. “You can taste every single ingredient when you’re eating it.”

Pair the flavor-packed dish with the Hödfellow German-style Pilsner ($5.50), one of Royal Docks’ lightest beers, which “drinks crisp.”

If you bring a date, the lamb lollipops ($19.50) are the way to go. Four bones are covered in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, baked, seared to medium rare on the grill and cut into sets of two bones. Goat cheese atop the lollipops is melted until golden brown. “It’s very tender, and that cheese gives it a good flavor that matches with the lamb,” Reahm says. “We wanted something different and a little more high-end, a bit more fancy.”

It gets an artful presentation with a bed of spinach and heirloom tomatoes sauteed in garlic butter displaying the lamb lollipops with bones interlocked. Enjoy that paired with the Dare India pale ale ($6.50), an “aggressively hopped” citrusy beer, inside the Foeder House & Kitchen location, which opened in June, or outside on its year-round patio with two fire pits.

“As long as it’s not raining or snowing, we’ll have the fire pit on,” Reahm says. “People like to go out there with their hoodies and sit around the fire.”

Craving more? Mussels, $15-28, and Docktoberfest märzen, $5.50, delivery available, 330-353-9103, Foeder House & Kitchen, 2668 Easton St. NE, Plain Township, docks.beer