Adventure is calling from just outside of Columbus. From skiing to mountain biking, the creators of Nocterra Brewing Co. love exploring the outdoors, and their brewery is a gateway for others to do the same.

Journey to historic Powell to discover Nocterra and its lineup of nature-inspired brews, like the Trail Break lager and Scioto Coast India pale ale. Experimental seasonal offerings awaken a thirst for adventure, as do hard seltzers in its Flashlight series, including Tropical 5 Alive, passion fruit and blood orange and Key lime with lemon and coconut.

Nocterra is a place where nature lovers share tales from the trails over a cold one, and it’s a launching pad for newbies to begin exploring through its ski club, mountain bike team and weekly trail running series through Dec. 17.

Bring a blanket and snuggle around the fire pit in the massive outdoor bier garden situated next to railroad tracks that add character, especially when a train roars by. Nosh on delicious fare from food trucks parked on-site, and if it’s too chilly, the brewery has a 1,500-square-foot rustic taproom with ample room to swill socially distanced. The taproom typically features 15 beers. Here are a few standouts.

Beta Flash, $13.99

Don’t miss out on trying this flagship IPA. It is packed full of Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops to give enthusiasts a punch of tropical notes worthy of their beer connoisseur taste buds.

Bus Eater, $16.99

Arguably Nocterra’s best offering, this dry-hopped hazy New England IPA explodes with grapefruit while remaining soft and approachable. It’s definitely worth seeking out.

Terra Java, $11.99

Brewed with beans from Jennings Artisan Coffee Roasters in Columbus, this award-winning Baltic porter is a dark lager with aromas and flavors of chocolate and coffee. It’s smooth and clean like you want a standard lager to be.

Hawaiian Swell Line, $13.99

Part of a rotating fruited gose series, this contribution is brewed with juicy mango and passion fruit, making an excellent choice for fans of the ever-growing sour category.

Dine in and carryout six-packs and growlers available, 41 Depot St., Powell, 614-896-8000, nocterrabrewing.com

