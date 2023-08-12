Northern Indian Flair in Hudson

Fans of the former northern Indian restaurant Jaipur Junction can enjoy its rebirth as Blu Basil in Hudson with a new owner and updated space. Take in renovated features like fresh blue walls, elegant lighting and leather seating in the 15-year-old spot. Dig into new dishes like Indian-inspired sizzling fries poutine and fried chunky spinach chaat that has onions, tomatoes and chutneys, or stick with traditional tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and lemon juice. Don’t forget a dessert of savory gulab jamun cake balls soaked in honey syrup.
180 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 5, Hudson, theblubasil.com