× 1 of 3 Expand photos by Deana Petersen × 2 of 3 Expand photos by Deana Petersen × 3 of 3 Expand photos by Deana Petersen Prev Next

Sip a smeowthie, kit-tea or pawfee from Pearl Coffee Co. while cuddling up to adoptable cats, like longhaired tortoise Benny, at Whimsical Whiskers CatFae & Rescue. Opened June 8, Whiskers features a cat lounge where visitors can interact with its feline residents — including Callie, a calico who loves to lay by the window. Take a break from playing to nosh on Stacked Akron bakery cheesecakes, Danishes and cupcakes. The cafe’s $10 to $15 fee (per person per half-hour) helps provide the animals with care, housing and food. Leave with a paw-print on your heart — and, perhaps, a new member of the family. 3430 S. Arlington Road, Suite A, Akron, 330-203-1813, whimwhiskerscatfae.com