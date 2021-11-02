Kick off autumn with a local fave from Akron’s Hoppin’ Frog Brewery — the peanut butter hazelnut caramel chocolate cake stout. It’s a satisfying dark seasonal beer for fall.

Arriving on shelves this month at 8 percent alcohol per volume, this brew is blissfully robust and decadent but never heavy or overpowering. Bursting with peanut butter and chocolate aromas, this imperial stout satisfies, with hazelnut and caramel characteristics following through on the taste all the way to its chocolaty finish.

Hoppin’ Frog has been voted one of the top 100 brewers in the world for 14 years in a row by ratebeer.com, which ranked the brewery as 26th for 2020. Since its opening in 2006, Hoppin’ Frog’s eclectic lineup of beers has expanded to 21 other states and to 38 other countries.

Owner and brewmaster Fred Karm has been brewing beer for the last 27 years and has been recognized for an impressive 23 award-winning beers at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, the most prestigious awards in the beer industry.

From mango Turbo shandy citrus ale to Frog’s Hollow double pumpkin ale to the peanut butter hazelnut caramel chocolate cake stout, Hoppin’ Frog has shined with its inventive selection of seasonal brews over the years.

Hoppin’ Frog’s peanut butter hazelnut caramel chocolate cake stout is available in single 16-ounce cans for $5.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.