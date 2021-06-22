Pompette | Cincinnati, Ohio

At first, hard seltzers seemed like a fad when they gained popularity in the summer of 2019. Now, brands like White Claw and Truly dominate, and it’s clear hard seltzers have become a fixture.

Several variations have popped up — including wine, beer, malt and spirit-based spins — and new choices keep hitting shelves. Take Pompette, French for “tipsy,” which is one of the only hard seltzers to come in a shareable, resealable, 750-milliliter glass bottle. The Mediterranean-style hard sparkling water is sourced from Europe and made with natural ingredients. It’s preservative-free and gluten-free and has only 40 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 6-ounce serving.

Pompette hard sparkling waters are a healthier alternative to traditional wines and beers while being refreshing enough for lazy summer day drinking and elevated enough for dinner parties.

Released in local stores last month, these delicious flavors can also be spiked for an extra kick.

Clementine Berry

If you like flavor-forward refreshers, this is a must-try. It pairs the sweetness of a clementine upfront with a mouthwatering juicy blueberry finish. Stir in a shot of your favorite vodka to punch it up.

Cucumber Lime

This bottle is for those who are searching for a crisp sip akin to fruit-infused water. Mix this with your favorite gin and add a slice of cucumber and a lime wedge to create a refreshing cocktail.

Lemon Mint

Those who have a taste for something herbal should try the lemon mint. Pour in some Blanco Tequila to make a cocktail so good that it challenges a margarita.

RosÉ Hibiscus

This one is your solution to rosé wine cravings without the added calories and sugars. Add a splash of elderflower liqueur to craft a bubbly cocktail that’s on the next level.

Find Pompette at Dave’s Markets, Heinen’s Fine Foods, Lucky’s Market and Buehler’s Fresh Foods.