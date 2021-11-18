× Expand Tylar Calhoun

Pope’s Kitchen | Lyndhurst, Ohio

For local bloody mary devotees looking for a fix on the go, one name stands out — Pope’s Kitchen, based out of nearby Lyndhurst.

Founder Clark Pope has built a reputation for creating quality sauces, mixes and cocktail syrups using natural ingredients and whole foods for over a decade. He has nearly 30 products registered with the Food and Drug Administration, including those award-winning bloody mary mixes that are perfect to enjoy at home with your favorite vodka.

The next items you should consider stocking your kitchen with are Pope’s Cocktails. Pope entered the ready-to-drink market with this line of naturally crafted cocktails in an innovative and resealable pouch.

Produced as Ohio changed its protocols and liquor laws to allow restaurants to offer takeout cocktails during the pandemic, Pope’s to-go cocktails are crafted with fresh-squeezed juices and handmade syrups.

Pope’s Cocktails come in three standout flavors: blueberry lemonade, whiskey smash and mojito. All are nonrefrigerated with a 12-month shelf life. They come in 375-milliliter pouches and are 10 percent alcohol by volume.

These pouches are ideal for out-and-about activities like golf trips, boating and concerts. Just chill them or pour them over ice.

The blueberry lemonade is made with only vodka, lemon juice, blueberries and cane sugar. The whiskey smash is comprised of whiskey, lemon juice, mint and cane sugar. And the mojito has just rum, lime juice, mint and cane sugar. All are simply made and easy to enjoy anywhere you please.

Find Pope’s Cocktails for $5.99 at Giant Eagle and Heinen’s locations.