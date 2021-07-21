Quirk

Kansas City | Missouri

While hard seltzers continue to take the limelight in the beverage industry, veterans of the craft beer world are joining in on the fun. Boulevard Beverage Co., a subsidiary of Boulevard Brewing Co., has unveiled two new variety packs of its hard seltzer line Quirk, which hit Ohio shelves this month.

Boulevard Brewing Co. is respected when it comes to brewing beer, with over 30 years and counting in the industry. Despite being known for creating extraordinary world-class beers over the last three decades, the brewery set its sights beyond what it has established in the beer industry and takes a new line of products in a new direction. Because of that goal, Boulevard Beverage Co. was created to focus more on the brewery’s projects outside the world of beer, which in addition to Quirk, includes a handful of ready-to-drink cocktails called Fling.

The Quirk flavors are available in two refreshing mixed 12-pack options: Splash of Citrus and Berry & Botanical.

Berry & Botanical contains three cans each of strawberry lemon and basil, blackberry sage, cherry blossom and lime and blueberry lemon and lavender. The Splash of Citrus pack comes with three cans each of grapefruit twist, pear yuzu, watermelon salt and lime and hibiscus lemonade.

Each flavor is crafted with real fruit juice and is 4 percent alcohol per volume. At just 90 calories, 5 grams of carbs and less than 1 gram of sugar per can, Quirk is a great summer offering without guilt.

Quirk variety 12-packs are available for $17.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Whole Foods Market, Fisher Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.