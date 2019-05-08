Rosé All Day

The world of wine is ever-changing. It wasn’t too long ago that the majority of rose wines came only from the Provence region of France. But thanks to the skyrocketing popularity of rose wines, most wineries are producing one these days. As spring jumps into full swing, rose wines are the pretty light-pink drink of choice for the patio. Get in on the fun with some of our favorite roses from around the world.

Matua Vineyards, New Zealand From the southern hemisphere, we bring you a rose that gives you great bang for your buck. This winery that produced the first New Zealand sauvignon blanc in 1974 brings us a rose made with pinot noir grapes from the Marlborough region. Aromas of strawberry and a hint of cranberry make this crisp, dry wine a perfect complement to any seafood or salad dish.

Crios Wines, Argentina Susan Balbo was the first woman in Argentina to receive a degree in enology, which is the science of wine. In 2018, she was recognized as one of the 10 most influential women in the wine world by The Drinks Business magazine. Crios Rose of Malbec employs grapes from the Uco Valley in Mendoza for a little deeper color, drier finish and delicate structure. Vibrant with intense aromas of cherry, this rose has a soft round mouthfeel and lingering finish.

Bieler Père et Fils, Provence, France No list would be complete without a favorite from the birthplace of rose. Bieler Père et Fils offers a French iteration of pink wine that is of a higher quality than many roses costing two or three times as much. This grenache-based selection has richness and flavors of tart cherry with aromas of rose petals. Its crisp, dry style is what made the region and the varietal famous.

Acrobat Wines, Eugene, Oregon The state of Oregon is producing some great wines these days — and some stellar roses. Acrobat’s Rose of Pinot Noir is all that you expect in a rose. The freshness, aroma and taste are unmatched at this price point. Lively flavors of strawberry and raspberry are mouthwatering through to the finish. This wine strikes an overall balance and structure that beg to be paired with cheeses and charcuterie meats.

Tuck Beckstoffer Wines, St. Helena, California As in most of these wine-growing regions, it is difficult to pick just one California rose. One of our favorites is called Hogwash Rose from a Napa Valley pioneer. This grenache-based rose has a salmon-pink color with strong aromas of raspberry and orange zest that blend with other stone fruit and finish clean. Originally produced for a charitable fundraiser in Atlanta, this delightful offering was so well received Tuck Beckstoffer decided to make it available for everyone.