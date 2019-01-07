× Expand CrookedStaveLogoNew

Roth Estate Winery Sonoma County | California

To start out the New Year, we’d like to introduce you to a brand of wine that has risen not only in popularity but also in reputation over the past two decades.

Roth Estate Winery in Sonoma County, California, was established in 2001 and has expanded from producing classic Bordeaux-style varietal wines in their northern Russian River vineyards to including cool-climate wines from their vineyards along the Sonoma Coast. With the complex soil makeup of Sonoma County regions and the influence of the Pacific Ocean, Roth has capitalized on the geography by learning which grapes grow best in each vineyard.

Many wineries produce a wide selection of varietals to build their brand. This is a common business practice, whether it’s Coca-Cola, Budweiser or Ford. Within these well-known brands, you’ll usually find very popular products and some that are not so popular. Roth wines are the exception. Each of the Roth varietals presented here has received 90-plus point scores from the respected Wine Enthusiast or Wine Spectator tasting panels.

Try one of these bold, unapologetic selections, and you may have a new favorite winery for 2019.

Roth Estate Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Aging in oak barrels for 17 months makes this blend of 87 percent cabernet and 13 percent syrah grapes a full-bodied, bold wine that is perfect insulation for Northeast Ohio January weather. Flavors of black cherry, cassis and dark chocolate lead into a lengthy finish. This perfect expression of luxury earned 91 points from Wine Spectator and will surely become a go-to winter selection.

Roth Estate Sonoma Coast Chardonnay Produced from the coolest parts of the Sonoma Coast, this 100 percent chardonnay is the finest expression of what the region has to offer. It is aged in French and Hungarian oak barrels for 11 months to achieve hints of vanilla among aromas of fruits. On the palate, bright and crisp flavors of apple, peach and honeysuckle abound while well-balanced acidity and minerality let you enjoy a long-lasting finish.

Roth Estate Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc Fermenting in 90 percent stainless steel and 10 percent neutral oak helps retain the aromatics of the delicate sauvignon grape and produce a very balanced wine. Aromas of tropical fruits lead to a refreshingly crisp and lush wine with lingering flavors of lime, papaya and mango. The acidity makes this sauvignon blanc a perfect pairing for many pasta, seafood or white meat dishes.

Roth Estate Pinot Noir From the cool climate of the Sonoma Coast, this 100 percent pinot noir is also a 100 percent expression of the weather and soil that produced it. Cool temperatures, a long growing season and gravelly, well-drained soil give birth to an internationally recognized quality fruit. Aromas of earth, cherry and a touch of clove jump out when the cork is popped, then give way to the rich and vibrant flavor of raspberry.

Roth Estate Heritage Red A tribute to the winemaker’s favorite regions of Sonoma County, this blend combines 3 percent malbec, 4 percent cabernet sauvignon, 51 percent syrah, 12 percent zinfandel, 11 percent merlot, 18 percent petite sirah and 1 percent petit verdot for an inky color with aromas of dark berries and chocolate. On the palate, flavors of raspberry, blueberry, cherry and cassis mingle with soft, well-balanced tannins. But what really sets this wine apart is the addition of dark chocolate and peppercorn spice flavors on the finish.

Wine Wisdom: Sonoma Coast is roughly 500,000 acres, but only 7,000 are under vine. The region has ideal temperatures for grape ripening: mid-70s during the day and 40s at night, creating a long growing season and one of the latest harvests in the world, late October to early November.