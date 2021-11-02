× Expand Tylar Sutton

Simi Winery has stood the test of time.

Giuseppe and Pietro Simi founded the Sonoma County winery in 1876, and Giuseppe’s daughter, Isabelle, took over in 1904, purchasing prime vineyards along the way and leading the winery to persevere through Prohibition.

Today, winemaker Lisa Evich describes Simi wines as timeless — a fitting description for the green-certified winery that has a wide array of varietals and price points. Here are some Sonoma County favorites.

Sauvignon Blanc

This wine balances stone fruit and acidity, and it pairs well with a variety of meals, including pasta, stir-fry and chicken. The fresh-tasting wine is also great with goat cheese, olives or simply by itself.

Chardonnay

A perfect representation of the growing region, this wine bursts with aromas of creme brulee and baked apples, showing off local fruit. Try it with smoked salmon or your favorite salad.

Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

When grilling or tailgating, open a bottle of this wine. Once the cork is pulled, take in aromas of roasted coffee with a touch of oak that leads into a velvety mouthfeel of dark luscious cherry and plum fruits. Pair it with grilled foods or with hard cheeses.

Landslide Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

On the next level, this cabernet sauvignon gives you intensity of aromas and fruit that are complex with very long depth. It expresses spice aromas. As the dark fruit unfolds, enjoy layers of cocoa and coffee that last through the finish.

Mike McKenney is a manager at Heidelberg Distributing Co.

