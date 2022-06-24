Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers Recipe

photo provided by Abigail Czekaj
Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers
Makes: 8 | Total time: 35 minutes
photos and recipes provided by Abigail Czekaj
Ingredients
- 2 pounds extra lean ground turkey
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cloves garlic, minced fine or grated
- ½ cup crumbled feta
- 1 10-ounce box frozen spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- Lettuce or whole-wheat bun, tomato, onion and condiments as desired
Instructions
1. Remove frozen spinach from package, squeeze out moisture until it is very dry. Roughly chop and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients until fully combined.
3. Form into eight 4-ounce patties. Transfer to fridge and set for at least 30 minutes.
4. Heat a grill on high heat for 10 minutes.
5. Transfer patties to grill and cook for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until firm and cooked through.
6. Serve on a whole-wheat bun or in a lettuce wrap with toppings and condiments of choice.