Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers Recipe

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

Makes: 8 | Total time: 35 minutes

photos and recipes provided by Abigail Czekaj

Ingredients

2 pounds extra lean ground turkey

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

2 cloves garlic, minced fine or grated

½ cup crumbled feta

1 10-ounce box frozen spinach, thawed and drained

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

Lettuce or whole-wheat bun, tomato, onion and condiments as desired

Instructions

1. Remove frozen spinach from package, squeeze out moisture until it is very dry. Roughly chop and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients until fully combined.

3. Form into eight 4-ounce patties. Transfer to fridge and set for at least 30 minutes.

4. Heat a grill on high heat for 10 minutes.

5. Transfer patties to grill and cook for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until firm and cooked through.

6. Serve on a whole-wheat bun or in a lettuce wrap with toppings and condiments of choice.