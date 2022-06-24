Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers Recipe

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

Makes: 8  |  Total time: 35 minutes


Ingredients

  • 2 pounds extra lean ground turkey
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced fine or grated
  • ½ cup crumbled feta
  • 1 10-ounce box frozen spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper
  • Lettuce or whole-wheat bun, tomato, onion and condiments as desired

Instructions

1. Remove frozen spinach from package, squeeze out moisture until it is very dry. Roughly chop and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients until fully combined.

3. Form into eight 4-ounce patties. Transfer to fridge and set for at least 30 minutes.

4. Heat a grill on high heat for 10 minutes.

5. Transfer patties to grill and cook for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until firm and cooked through.

6. Serve on a whole-wheat bun or in a lettuce wrap with toppings and condiments of choice.

