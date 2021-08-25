Sugar Trip

× 1 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Nicole and B.J. Mikoda turned to Maria Coassin, a native Italian, to learn how to make gelato for their new Wadsworth shop Dolce at the Strand. Coassin, who hails from a family that’s been making gelato in Italy for 200 years and has a successful Seattle store, taught them to craft gelato with the perfect silky texture by slow churning it with less fat and natural ingredients.

“We wanted to make authentic gelato. No preservatives, no mixes — just the real deal,” says Nicole, who also co-owns the Valley Cafe in Akron and Wadsworth with B.J. “You get really intense flavor with every bite.”

The couple opened Dolce in December 2019 to honor their Italian heritage, and it offers more than 16 flavors made on two gelato machines imported from Italy. There are traditional Italian varieties like pistachio and gianduia (think Nutella), but the menu also excites with adult gelato shakes, affogatos and bombolonis — a doughnut sandwiching your pick of gelato or sorbet ($3.99). Vanilla is a go-to, but the stracciatella is a decadent choice. It starts with a vanilla bean base, which is made from imported vanilla bean and Hartzler Family Dairy milk, then chocolate is layered in.

“[We] have melted-down premium Belgian chocolate and drizzle it in as it’s coming out of the machine,” B.J. says. “It freezes in ribbons.”

A warmed fluffy yeast doughnut from Ann’s Pastry Shop in Wadsworth hugs a big melty scoop.

“It just gets it nice and soft,” Nicole says.

The Italian confection, which is finished off with a sprinkle of sugar, has fans traveling to Wadsworth to try it.

“You’re biting into the doughnut and it’s warm, and then all of the sudden you get into whatever you put inside of it, and it’s cold,” Nicole says. “It’s an unexpected experience.”

And like its goodies, Dolce goes for authenticity in its relaxing atmosphere akin to an Italian cafe with bocce on the string-lit patio, cocktails like an Aperol spritz and live music beckoning you to enjoy the sweet life at the historic Strand theater.

“There’s a lot to experience here that’s very different,” Nicole says. 123 Broad St., Wadsworth, dolceatthestrand.com

Another Sweet Alternative

Kustard Korner

Photo provided by Kustard Korner

Try This: Crunch coat parfait, ($4.45-$6.25). Layers of vanilla custard, chocolate syrup or another topping mix with a crunch coat made of crushed peanut brittle and sprinkles. “You’re able to get a little bit of everything in every bite,” says employee Amanda Jodon. “The crunch, the hot and cold, the sweet and salty — it’s so good.” 2710 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, facebook.com/kustardkorner

photo provided by Kustard Korner