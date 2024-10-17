Sweet Sips

Ciderboys Hard Cider’s Caramel Apple

If cider is your style, Wisconsin’s own Ciderboys Hard Cider has released one of its sweetest flavors yet. Made with 100 percent real apple juice, Ciderboys’ Caramel Apple ($10.99, six-pack bottles) is a flavor train waiting for you to jump on. Like its namesake, this new seasonal release captures the essence of an apple-based dessert with absolute perfection.

Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s Pineapple Upside Down Cake

For an Akron option, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery has an original creation to please any sweet tooth: Pineapple Upside Down Cake ($6.49, 16-ounce can). Coming in at a healthy 7 percent alcohol by volume, this bevy drinks like a sweeter and juicier version of the brewery’s Turbo Shandy series — with a luscious, tropical blast of pineapple flavor.

Left Hand Brewing Co.’s Peanut Butter Milk Stout

How do you make a deliciously sweet stout even sweeter? You add peanut butter, of course. Left Hand Brewing Co. has pulled in numerous accolades over the decades for its crowd-pleasing milk stout. This peanut butter variation ($12.99, six-pack cans) of its flagship beer is arguably even better. The aroma and flavor of sweet milk chocolate gracefully welcome rich and palate-pleasing peanut butter goodness with every sip.

Prairie Artisan Ales’ Rainbow Sherbet

Crafted by an Oklahoma brewery known for its amazing stouts and sours, Prairie Artisan Ale’s Rainbow Sherbet sour ale ($12.49, four-pack cans) delivers the goods in all the right flavors. A fusion of both sweet and sour, this year-round option is Prairie’s biggest seller each year — thanks to its dead-on liquid translation of the nostalgic, cherished ice cream flavor and its refreshing, tart finish.

Find these beverages at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer Ohio craft beer stops.