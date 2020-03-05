Swilled Dog Ciders Upper Tract | West Virginia

While we count down the days until spring, we’re warming up our chilly nights with cider from a company new to the Buckeye State. Say hello to Swilled Dog.

Swilled Dog began its journey in Pendleton County, West Virginia. The Glover family lived in the small town of Franklin in the Potomac Highlands region of the county where locals had a tradition of fermenting hard cider in barrels in their basements. The tradition took hold of the Glovers, who excelled at experimenting with inventive new flavors. Before long, the Glover family basement was renovated to accommodate cider making. In summer 2016, they opened an 1,100-square-foot cidery — the second cidery in West Virginia — and Swilled Dog was officially born.

In its first year, Swilled Dog brewed over 200 barrels and donated 2 percent of all sales to local communities and charities, and that practice continues today.

While the Glovers bottled their first batches, they later switched to 12-ounce cans so they could deliver their scrumptious offerings in six-packs. The cidery’s second year saw a significant growth to over 800 barrels brewed and 3 percent donations to nonprofits.

Last year brought the move to a new production facility in Upper Tract, West Virginia, which now gives Swilled Dog the capacity to brew over 25,000 barrels a year.

Here are some Swilled Dog varieties to pick up on your next trip to the grocery store.

Pineapple

This semisweet cider is one of the cidery’s flagship brands. Its popularity comes thanks to a gracious blast of tropical fruit that isn’t overpowering.

Caramel Apple

One of the most unique ciders on the market, this blend of caramel sweetness and apple tartness creates the ideal flavor fusion you’ll want to sip again and again.

Apple Pie

Like your mother’s hot apple pie in liquid form, this winter seasonal cider offers a familiar sweet cinnamon taste.

Swilled Dog is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $9.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations. Also find it at finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.

[ Aaron Fowler is a sales representative at Cavalier Distributing. ]

