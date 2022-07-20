TOP DOGS

Quarter Up | 1452 N. Portage Path, Akron | 330-752-4080 | quarter-up.com

Quarter Up always keeps the chargrilled taste of summer fresh, no matter what Mother Nature brings to The 330. Co-owner Debbie Robinson and her staff grill up quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs on an indoor grill for fans watching games on eight giant TVs or reliving their glory days on over 75 vintage arcade and pinball games.

“They come out tasting like you grilled them outside,” says Robinson, noting that she’ll even char them a little for guests who ask.

Choose from more than a dozen ways of dressing your dog, from the classic hush puppy batter-dipped corn dog to the Asian-inspired Mortal Kombat with kimchi and a secret-recipe Sriracha mayo.

Big appetites go for the Mac Dog ($4.75), smothered in four-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese and jalapenos, then elevated with house-made bourbon bacon jam. Robinson’s daughter, Carie, makes the bourbon bacon jam by combining Ohio maple syrup, caramelized onions and bacon, then reducing it to a thick, gooey consistency. She deglazes with Bulleit bourbon to get all the sticky remnants off the pan, then smoothes it in a food processor.

The smoky-sweet jam contrasts the creamy mac ‘n’ cheese and salty dog. While some order it without jalapenos, Robinson lobbies to keep them. “I think it needs a little kick,” she says.

Traditionalists might prefer the Chi Town Dog ($4.75), complete with mustard, chopped tomatos and onions, pickles, celery salt and whole pickled sport peppers with a medium heat — the essential ingredient of any authentic Chicago dog.

A Coney Dog ($4.75) conjures thoughts of strolling the boardwalk. House-made Coney sauce — that includes garlic, sauteed onions, brown sugar, yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar and ketchup — adds sweetness to diced onions and melted cheddar. It’s a breezy chili dog for people who don’t like spicy, Robinson says.

“Hot dogs take you back to summer and being a kid,” she says. quarter-up.com