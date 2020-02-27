× Expand Cody LaRosa, LaRosa Media

The face of Farm-to-Table

As developers and restaurateurs, Joel and Cassie Testa have been the creative minds behind some of Ohio’s most popular destinations. As philanthropists, they also contribute greatly to the needs of many Northeast Ohio communities. Their newest venture combines their three passions.

Located in their Watermark Village project on Cuyahoga Falls’ recently opened Front Street, Butcher & Sprout is a farm-to-table casual restaurant. As the name suggests, the menu includes proteins, salads and an extensive list of burgers focused on locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients. The family-friendly atmosphere features a large collection of tabletop games for all ages in a comfortable, inviting space with a private room that can support parties of up to 60 people.

The mission of the business is to bring a shop local mentality to the restaurant industry, helping both local vendors and staff grow within their professions while bolstering the local economy.

If eating healthy while gaming with friends and supporting people in your local economy isn’t enough to get you to a Butcher & Sprout table, 10 percent of all profits go to feeding the area homeless — an easy, fun way for us all to help those in need.

Butcher & Sprout

330-801-0009

butcherandsprout.com