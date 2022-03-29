Uncorked: Folie à Deux

Trinchero Family Estates, California

Made using grapes from the most sought-after vineyards of Sonoma County’s sub-appellations, Folie à Deux wines are excellent to share with loved ones in the new year. Folie à Deux is a noteworthy brand from Trinchero Family Estates, founded in 1981 by two psychiatrists who are crazy about wine. Trinchero has over 50 global wine and spirit brands. This one is a must-try, with enchanting red and white varietals. Here are some to uncork with those close to you.

Pinot Gris

From the Sonoma Coast appellation that has a cooler climate and more rainfall that’s ideal for growing pinot gris grapes, this varietal ($14.99) is very concentrated and loaded with acidity. That acidity is what makes your mouth water and crave another sip. Aromas of stone fruit like peaches and pear hit you instantly. The flavor profile of this pinot gris comes from tropical fruit along with honey and spice. With a medium body and smooth finish, it’s a versatile, food-friendly choice to pair with chicken, cheese and seafood.

Pinot Noir

These grapes from the Sonoma Coast appellation are gently pressed and then aged in French oak barrels that create layers of flavors. If you like cherry cola and raspberry or strawberry jam, swirl and sniff this wine ($22.99) before tasting. Complementary flavors of spice, cola and vanilla come through on the palate with a balanced finish.

Chardonnay

Influenced by the fog off the Pacific Ocean, this chardonnay’s ($14.99) grapes come from the Russian River Valley appellation, which has a long growing season. The beautiful texture is produced from aging in French, American and Hungarian oak barrels. Enjoy this complex wine and its well-integrated flavors of pear, apple, apricot and nutmeg with a salmon dish.

Zinfandel

With well-drained stony soil, warm summer days and morning fog, the Dry Creek Valley appellation is ideal for growing zinfandel grapes. With a firm finish, savor the aromas and layered flavors of fruit, mocha and cedar. This silky and juicy wine ($18.99) is a perfect pairing with short ribs or cigars during a poker game.

Merlot

The warm climate, marine influence and well-drained soils of the Alexander Valley help create this well-structured, rich and smooth merlot ($18.99). The dark berry fruit produces aromas of plum, dried tea and graphite. Like all great merlots, it has velvety tannins and a firm plush finish.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Also from the Alexander Valley appellation and layered with flavors and complexity, this wine ($22.99) is a well-defined balance between the aromas and flavors of dark fruit. Let it breathe to fully experience the juicy aromas of the fruit, cassis and spicy oak. The ripe concentrated flavors make this wine stand out by itself or with a meal like a favorite steak or burger.

Find Folie à Deux wines at select Heinen’s, Acme Fresh Market, Giant Eagle and Buehler’s Fresh Foods locations.

[ Mike McKenney is a manager at Heidelberg Distributing Co. ] Comments? Email them to Kelly Petryszyn [kpetryszyn@bakermediagroup.com].