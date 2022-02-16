Untapped: Neon Rainbows, Brewery Ommegang

Neon Rainbows

From "Untapped, Dec '21" 

Spiced beers are a comforting classic during the winter, but you can dream bigger — of Neon Rainbows. Open up a can of Brewery Ommegang’s latest year-round hoppy offering that delivers all that New England-style India pale ale goodness. At a brewery known for its Belgium-style ales, Neon Rainbows is a refreshing alternative for craft beer lovers to discover and cherish into the new year. 

Unfiltered, double dry-hopped and coming in at a deceptively crushable 6.7 percent, this IPA dances on your palate with explosions of tropical fruit and juicy deliciousness.  

Built on a 140-acre hop farm in the Susquehanna River Valley in New York, Brewery Ommegang is a special destination. Known for its Belgium-inspired brews like the quadrupel and Belgian kriek blend Three Philosophers, the farmhouse saison Hennipin and the sour ale aged on cherries Rosetta, Brewery Ommegang has been changing the beer game over the last two decades. The brewery’s portfolio is now available in 47 states and a handful of other countries. Next year marks the brewery’s 25th anniversary, and the brewery continues to create inventive brews that beer enthusiasts can admire.  

Neon Rainbows is just what you need in your life for the holidays and beyond, so add it to your shopping list or order it while out celebrating with friends and family. 

Neon Rainbows is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market and Heinen’s locations as well as your finer craft beer stops like Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.   

