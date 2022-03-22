Untapped: Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA

One of the most cherished beers throughout Stone Brewing’s 26-year history is back this month. Sublimely Self-Righteous Black India pale ale wreaks havoc on your palate in the best way possible.

First brewed 15 years ago, Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA capped off a beloved run in the beer market in 2015. After years of requests, Stone Brewing brought back the beer as a winter seasonal last year, and it once again pops up this month.

This extremely hoppy yet dark and decadent beer erupts with notes of pine and tropical fruits fused with chocolate and coffee reminiscent of a flavorful imperial stout.

It conjures a chocolate-covered hop cone to your taste buds. The vibrant black IPA packs a gnarly punch at 8.7 alcohol by volume and 90 international bitterness units.

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing is the creation of masterminds Greg Koch and Steve Wagner. Over the last two and a half-plus decades, Stone Brewing has led the way in the craft beer industry as a pioneer of the west coast IPA and continues to innovate. This past year, Stone Brewing ranked ninth in the Brewer’s Association Top 50 craft breweries in the U.S. by volume. So catch this award-winning brewery’s Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA while it returns.

Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops like Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.

