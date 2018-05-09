Whiner Beer Co.

1400 W. 46th St. | Chicago

Chicago’s Whiner Beer Co. has roots from both France and Belgium, where the barrel aging of beer has always been commonplace. The brewery and taproom was conceived from the minds of Brian Taylor and Ria Neri, both long-standing vets of the craft beer industry who studied at the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology. The duo is responsible for some of the most unique beers on the market.

While Taylor has a lengthy brewing repertoire that includes the likes of Goose Island, Boulevard Brewing and Flying Dog, Neri is a Certified Cicerone — a designation similar to a sommelier for wine that requires passing a four-hour exam to demonstrate tasting skills and a thorough knowledge of beer from the Cicerone Certification Program. She has developed beer programs for some of the most well-known and beloved establishments in Chicago.

Whiner is not your run-of-the-mill brewery. Not unlike the wild beers they construct, the facility is quite possibly the first of its kind. It is located within the doors of the Plant, a farm and food business incubator in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, which strives to be a zero-waste system. In addition to the brewery, the building also houses an aquaponics farm, kombucha maker, bakery and Neri’s own coffee roaster, Four Letter Word.

Currently, Whiner cans these three year-round brews that can be found throughout Ohio.

Le Tub, $10.99

A blended barrel-aged wild saison with flavors of lemon and citrus thanks to its delicious and highly drinkable tartness, the beer is a perfect introduction to the world of sour beers that has grown significantly over the years.

Miaou, $10.99

This dry-hopped Belgian wheat ale is aged in cabernet barrels that give this selection a subtle white grape character and bring to light a refreshing leisurely stroll on your palate.

Hell Kitty Kitty, $9.99

The latest addition to the year-round portfolio, this Belgian pale ale is brewed with both American and German hops as well as Belgian bastogne yeast. The result is an accessible fruit-forward, hoppy offering that is not overstaying its welcome in bitterness.

Whiner Beer Co. beers are available at craft beer stops such as Fishers Foods, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, and craft beer bars and restaurants.