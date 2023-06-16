Winning Eats in Canton

× Expand Meghan Winkler Melange

Blue Smoke

This Belden Village Mall Taste for the Space winner offers Texas-style barbecue in the Hall of Fame City. The new place operates with a menu of free-range meats provided by Canton’s Strasburg Meats. Feast on some award-winning barbecue like tender pulled pork sliders with tangy coleslaw and multiple sauce options on a brioche bun or the Armadillo eggs — jumbo jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and Gouda that get wrapped in sausage and bacon then smoked. 4260 Belden Village Mall, Suite FC1, Canton, bluesmoke.us

Gervasi Vineyard

This ultimate upscale dining resort offers true-to-earth Italian at the Bistro, a casual eatery setting at the Crush House, rustic pizzas at the Piazza and draft beers, Gervasi spirits and cocktails at the Still House that has a rich lively atmosphere made complete with music performances. And be sure you head to the Still House’s Sin Room, a heated outdoor area where you can indulge in a fine selection of cigars and bourbon. 1700 55th St. NE, Canton, gervasivineyard.com

Gridiron Pizza & Sports Bar

In downtown Canton, the new Gridiron Pizza & Sports Bar has hearty pizzas like the Gridiron made with creamy garlic sauce, freshly sliced tomatoes and basil then finished with a Greek vinaigrette drizzle. Size up your meal with a basket of wings with 10 sauce choices including a peanut butter and jelly glaze. Spend a night out with friends, catching up over the perfect trio of pizza, wings and beer. 309 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, gridironpizzas.com

Lucia’s Steakhouse

Take a night off from cooking and go for a culinary delight — filet mignon with deluxe button mushrooms. Or try veal in four options, cooked the traditional Italian way, pan-fried and served on top of linguine or angel hair pasta, drenched in a lemon and white wine sauce with capers or sauteed with mushrooms and onions in Marsala wine sauce. 4769 Belpar St. NW, Canton, luciassteakhouse.com

Mélange

At this neon-sign-illuminated upscale fine dining lounge, feel big city vibes in an intimate space. It offers an impressive list of internationally acclaimed wines to go with chef-driven entrees like the Colorado lamb chops with sauteed wild mushrooms, English peas and cherry tomatoes next to whipped potatoes and drizzled with a raspberry mint demi-glace. Your palate will be just as piqued as your eyes in this aesthetically pleasing, classy dining room that feels like an art gallery tastefully inlaid with red faux velvet seating and rich handcrafted walnut tables, an adjacent bar illuminated with colorful lighting and a VIP club with a light-up dance floor and DJs spinning tunes. 221 Market Ave. N, Canton, melangerestaurant.com

Samantha’s Downtown

From peach pecan pancake breakfasts to tuna melt lunches — comfort food abounds at this homey spot that has three other locations. Find three-egg omelets, smothered burgers, quesadillas, gyros and more. Favorites include the beloved eggs Benedict with topping options like Philly steak or bacon, feta and tomato with house-made hollandaise or a chicken walnut salad sandwich made with mandarin oranges and walnuts then served on grilled sourdough, grilled pita or a croissant. 217 Market Ave. N, Canton, sunnysamanthas.com

Table Six Kitchen & Bar

This poppy, upbeat eatery has delectable entrees that offer a refined take on casual foods like the Korean barbecue tofu taco with feta, cilantro, mango and pineapple salsa, jicama slaw and tofu tossed in Korean barbecue sauce. Pair it with your choice of five mules sold in copper mugs, with options including classic, orange, grapefruit, spiced cranberry or blueberry made with Goslings ginger beer. 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, table6canton.com