Wooly Pig Farm Brewery

Fresno | Ohio

When the opportunity arose to purchase a 90-acre farm less than a mile away from where his wife grew up in Fresno, Ohio, Kevin Ely couldn’t pass it up. So he left his job as the brewmaster of the award-winning Uinta Brewing Co. in Salt Lake City.

He had worked at that brewery for nine years and had been professionally brewing for 20. With a degree in brewing science from the University of California, Davis, Ely always admired Germany’s clean, crisp beers. His new Wooly Pig Farm Brewery brings that to the table.

Wooly Pig Farm Brewery occupies a converted barn on the Appalachian property and has 12 varieties of hops growing on-site. The brewery is the first of its kind in central Ohio, and it’s worth a road trip this year. Here are a few great selections you can take home from your visit.

Rustic Helles

This traditional helles lager is what you want from the style — a subtle floral hops character with a clean malt taste. It’s an excellent introduction for those wanting to try Bavarian-style craft beer.

IPL Eins

If you prefer a hop-based beer, this India pale lager is for you. Fan-favorite tropical hops like Galaxy and Citra join with Azacca hops to create a fruity and quaffable sip.

Keller Pils

Wooly Pig Farm Brewery’s take on a hoppier pilsner kicks it up a few notches. As with the style, the bright hop aroma and flavor are front and center, yet the beer still tastes clean and crisp thanks to the malt build.

Schwarzbier

For those seeking something a bit darker, this German traditional black lager is an excellent addition to your fridge, especially during the colder months. Hints of dark chocolate and smokiness embody this beloved style.