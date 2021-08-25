× Expand Tylar Sutton

Treatery is a stand that doles out a different kind of taco.

Large rolls of ice cream nestle in a sugar cone-like shell in a rolled ice cream taco ($5), a creation inspired by chocolate-dipped peanut-covered Klondike Choco Tacos.

“We all loved Choco Tacos growing up. But the thing with the Choco Tacos, you don’t really get much variety from it,” says co-owner Kassandra Morrison, who also co-owns Nomz.

She solved that problem with more variety and then some — there are nearly 20 house flavors of rolled ice cream, and you can also concoct your own with eight ice cream flavors, 18 mix-in choices and eight drizzle options. “It’s almost limitless,” she says.

The rolled ice cream, which is made with whole milk, 100 percent heavy cream and condensed milk, has a higher fat content than regular ice cream because it helps it roll. Customers can observe the liquid blend as it freezes on a minus-21-degree cooling pan before toppings are put in. It’s then flattened out and lifted with a scraper to roll it up. There are also eye-catching toppings like edible gold flakes or stars and chocolate-dipped Pocky sticks.

“The process is really fun to watch,” Morrison says. “It ends up looking really cool.”

It wouldn’t be an ice cream taco without the shell. That starts with a taco batter made of flour, egg whites, butter and sugar that’s whipped and flavored with chocolate, vanilla or Akron Honey, which adds a noticeable caramelized honey flavor.

The Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milk taco option might bring you back to your childhood. Pieces of the colorful cereal get mixed into the base, so the milk and then the ice cream take on that familiar sweet cereal taste. A drizzle of condensed milk tops it, while the entire thing rests in a pink-toned vanilla shell.

No matter what you order your first time at Treatery, Morrison hopes it’s something you haven’t tried before.

“Ice cream doesn’t just have to be a scoop in a cup. It’s really creative, and there’s a lot to explore,” she says. “It can be really special and inspired.” Northside Marketplace, 21 Furnace St., Suite 404, Akron, nomzeatz.com/the-treatery

Another Fun Treat

Chill Artisan Ice Cream

Try This: Chocolate-covered cheesecake, ($4). A frozen slice of locally baked cheesecake on a stick gets coated in a decadent layer of hardened chocolate. “When you take the cheesecake and pair it with the richness of the chocolate, it really ups the ante,” says owner Patrick Jaworski. Akron & Medina, chill-icecream.com