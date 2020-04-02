Get Your Local Culture Fix Now

updated 4/2/20. Have more you want to add? Email us at editor@bakermediagroup.com.

× Expand work by Timothy Gaewsky, an Akron Soul Train artist in residence

Film

Nightlight Cinema

Purchase tickets to rent movies online through the Akron arthouse cinema’s virtual screening room — you’ll have access to the films for five days through the streaming service Kino Lorber. Now playing through April 9 is the film “Bacurau” from France and Brazil.

Cleveland International Film Festival

Rewatch your favorites or catch indie films you’ve missed from past festivals through popular streaming services, like Netflix that has the 2019 award-winning Ohio documentary “American Factory” and short documentary “Zion” about a Massillon wrestler born without legs. In April, the organization plans on releasing a handful of new international films that were slated for this year’s festival through the CIFF Streams subscription-based online platform. Film junkies can listen to the CIFF Speaks podcast too.

Theater

Rubber City Theatre

This Akron theater had to stop its run of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” early, so it decided to livestream the its performance of the Shakespearean comedy. You can find the video on its Facebook page and check out the mention it got in the Wall Street Journal, too.

Wandering Aesthetics Theatre

On the first Saturday of each month, this Akron troupe hosts an open mic night known as the Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret. Anyone and everyone can join in, doing any kind of performance — it could be play readings, comedy, puppets, dance or whatever else artists submit. Sure, usually it’s live, but on April 4 the group is hosting it social distance style with videos from various performers compiled into a livestream.

Arts

Akron Soul Train

Every Tuesday and Thursday view video profiles from past, current and future Akron Soul Train artists in residence are posted on Facebook. On April 1, meet Timothy Gaewsky, the artist in residence for May. On Sundays, chill out with poetry readings from locals.

Akron Art Museum

Catch videos of traveling exhibits like “Elias Sime: Tightrope,” featuring work by an Ethiopian artist through May 24. Also explore the museum’s previous and current collections online. Kiddos and those wanting to get creative can do crafts via video lessons posted on Medium. For some Northeast Ohio inspiration, try the Op Art folders that mimic the artistic style made famous by Clevelander Julian Stanczak.

Upfront Art Space

This Cuyahoga Falls gallery is sharing photos of artwork for sale to support local creatives, such as “Leaves” by Kay Phelps. You can play trivia through its Facebook— guess which popular rock songs photographs in the gallery are inspired by.

× Expand Towpath Online Art Festival

Towpath Online Art Festival

Warm weather means art fest season. Still get that experience from home with this virtual fest hosted by local artists Deborah Shapiro and Vicki Prussak. Support local artists by taking video tours of their booths. From jewelry makers to painters, these creators will show their handmade pieces you can purchase online.

Cleveland Museum of Art

Browse the collection online that has 61,000 records of artworks and in-depth interpretive content on the pieces, or take a digital museum tour through the ArtLens app. Its digital archives have audio and visual recordings from past events as well as oral histories and more. If you are missing guided tours, follow its Facebook to watch videos from curators reflecting on exhibitions.

ArtsInStark

Check its Facebook for daily videos with fun things to do at home including 8 a.m. crafts and dance lessons, music performances at noon and 8 p.m. book readings, all on weekdays. Plus, there are a ton of live events to resurrect your social calendar. Actually have plans Friday April 3 with your choice a virtual brewhouse tour with Muskellunge Brewing Co., a social distance silent film presented by the Canton Palace Theatre, an online concert with local musicians from Q92 radio or a virtual Canton First Friday with online shopping and entertainment options.

Summit Artspace

The Akron Artwalk is going virtual Saturday April 4. The event kicks off with two new virtual art exhibits, “Whether to Weather” and “Boschian: Beautifully Bizarre.” Stick around for demonstrations, workshops, and interviews with artists.

Canton Museum of Art

Take a 360 virtual tour of the Canton Museum of Art any day of the week, including works from its “Spirit of Clay” exhibition and classic paintings from artists like John Singer Sargent and Winslow Homer. Go deeper with curator’s couch video interviews with artists talking about their processes in detail or try your hand at art with unique craft videos each Wednesday.

History

Other Canton museums got together to provide online content via social media. Engage some fresh history lessons from the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Mondays, the Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum on Tuesdays, the National First Ladies' Library on Thursdays, Pro Football Hall of Fame on Fridays and Dennison Railroad Depot Museum on Saturdays for a fresh program video. Sports fans missing the action can tune in to video interviews of football players at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Classical Music

Akron Symphony Orchestra

Get sophisticated in your living room with virtual orchestra shows featuring videos of past performances and “Preview From the Podium” chats with conductor Christopher Wilkins. Set aside April 17 for its virtual gala and keep a lookout on their Facebook for more performances, including videos of orchestra musicians playing from their homes.

Apollo’s Fire

Indulge in music, art and literature with this video Music for the Soul series from the Cleveland baroque orchestra. The group is regularly posting past concert videos, interviews with people like its Grammy Award-winning conductor Jeannette Sorrell and related readings.

Dance

Dance Cleveland

Exchange a theater seat for a couch cushion with performance videos by Dance Cleveland. The clips are sent via email you can subscribe to through its website.

