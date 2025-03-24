2 Gals and a Bus: Fun Day Trips from Canton, Ohio

Ann Dixon and Joanne Callas wanted to attend a luncheon at the historic Sebring Mansion Inn & Spa in 2018. They needed a group of 40 people — so they advertised, gathered enough attendees and chartered a bus.

“We had a great time,” recalls Callas.

The trip was a success, and the two realized they’d caught on to something. Dixon and Callas met while traveling as part of a group trip in 2007. Wanting to share their love of travel with locals, the pair purchased the Canton-based Foodie Field Trips in 2019 — along with its database — and relaunched as 2 Gals and a Bus that year. Since then, they’ve been taking locals on sightseeing day trips in and out of Ohio.

“Our experiences have been that people really want to go out for a day and have a good time,” Callas says. “Fun, food, friends — that’s basically what it’s about.”

Trips primarily depart and return to Canton or North Canton via a chartered motor coach bus. Outlining an example of a typical trip, Callas refers to a previous outing to Columbus. On the ride down, guests break for a rest stop and enjoy a morning treat. Then they might take a tour of the Ohio Statehouse. Following the visit, they might go to lunch in German Village, tour the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden and conclude with a shopping break on the way home. While traveling on the bus, Callas and Dixon make a point to interact with guests.

“We call it fun on the bus,” Callas says. “We might play some games and give information about where we’re going. … Then on the way home, we review what we’ve done for the day and give out prizes.”

Destinations this year potentially include the Wilds wildlife preserve and Pittsburgh. For the first time this year, the gals are tentatively offering an overnight trip to Oglebay Resort in West Virginia for Oglebayfest.

Often, the pair have been to destinations ahead of time, scoping them out and choosing hidden gems to visit, emphasizing small businesses. This helps the duo act as guides and point out areas of interest when guests explore a site.

Attendees for all trips have ranged in age from 14 to 93, but the most common group is women in their 50s and up. Rather than full, daylong excursions, those with health concerns opt for shorter, more accessible outings, which involve a meal and a theater show. (Callas notes, however, that the bus is not wheelchair accessible.)

“For Playhouse Square, what they love is you don’t have to drive to Cleveland and find a place to park and walk to the theater. You basically come up and get dropped off at the door and picked up,” says Callas. “You’ve got a lot of people with mobility issues, older people. … It’s convenient.”

Travelers love that the price per trip is allinclusive, covering meals and events. “You pay one price, and then you don’t worry about buying your lunch, tipping the bus driver,” says Callas.

Groups can charter a private bus trip, and frequent travelers are eligible for rewards. Isolation can be an issue for older adults — the trips offer a way to socialize, relish in the adventure of traveling and discover regional gems. You might end up making friends, as Dixon and Callas did.

“You meet a lot of nice people,” Callas says. “The goal of each trip is to provide a fun day away, and they get to experience and learn new things.” 330-575-9588, 2galsandabus.com