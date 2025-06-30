+3 Parks: Top Family-Friendly Parks in Northeast Ohio

Allardale Park

Created when Stan and Esther Allard donated their family farm to the Medina County Park District in 1992, Allardale Park now covers 502 acres and boasts five trails, ranging from a 0.5-mile paved trail to a 1.8-mile equestrian trail. Fish in a 0.67-acre pond, view native beech trees and take the kids to a new farm-themed playscape — featuring a 30-foot slide, a giant tire swing, a tractor-like structure to climb on and more.

401 Remsen Road, Medina, medinacountyparks.com

Croghan Park

Set to reopen in early June in Fairlawn, the recently renovated Croghan Park is 7.5 acres of fun. Walk a 0.36-mile path, try your hand at tennis on one of three courts and get the family together for a game of handball or basketball — Croghan has two courts for each sport. Plus, keep the kids busy with an impressive new playground featuring corkscrew slides, climbing structures and more. It features a sensory-friendly Nido Spinner, ergonomically designed swings and other inclusive amenities for those of all abilities. Bring a packed lunch and eat at one of the park’s picnic tables.

At the intersection of North Miller Road and Sand Run Parkway, Fairlawn, cityoffairlawn.com

Trail Lake Park

Hike, bike, complete a mindfulness walk and more at the 222-acre Trail Lake Park. Encircled by both 1.62-mile and 1.48-mile trails, the park’s 30-acre lake offers kayakers, fishers and canoers ample space to paddle and cast. Named after the historic Mahoning Path Trail, once used by Indigenous peoples, the park’s mix of meadows, wetlands and woodlands attracts wildlife such as belted kingfishers and blackpoll warblers.

605 Ravenna Road, Streetsboro, portagecounty-oh.gov