Life Force: Discover the Benefits of Qigong

In her weekly class teaching Qigong — a Chinese healing art and science that works with our energy, or Qi, to benefit the body, mind and spirit — certified instructor Nancy Gardner often helps participants warm up by practicing an “S” pattern.

“We take a deep breath in, raise our hands above our heads, then with palms out, body swaying left and right, we create an ‘S’ pattern,” Gardner explains of her Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center class.

Participants sway from the top of their head through different energy centers on the body — the third eye (between the eyes), throat, chest, solar plexus, lower dantian (below the navel), hui yin (at the base of the pelvic floor), knees and feet. After the last sweeping movement, the arms come back to the sides as the Qi settles down.

“What we’re doing is reorganizing the Qi field. My Qigong master suggests doing this twice. The first time we’re reorganizing our own personal energy — meaning clear your head to be more present and release any unwanted or excessive energy,” says Gardner, who also teaches Tai Chi. “The second time we imagine ourselves as big as the space we’re in and go through the nine points again to reorganize the energy in the room.”

In this way, the relaxing, swaying movement of the body is tied to the balancing of energy — in the body, mind and surrounding space.

“Qi means our life force energy, the vital energy that animates all living things,” Gardner explains. “Gong means work or practice or cultivation. So literally, Qigong is energy cultivation.”

Qigong can be divided into three basic types: exercise Qigong, meditative Qigong and medical Qigong — which takes the form of self-care or treatment administered by a Qigong practitioner.

“Exercise Qigong is more active, dynamic and most popular. Actually, Tai Chi is a form of exercise Qigong combined with martial arts. With exercise Qigong, externally, the body is moving, while internally the mind is quiet, peaceful and at rest,” Gardner says. “Meditative Qigong is the flip side of that coin, where externally the body is still, while internally the mind is active.”

With its intentional, purposeful flow and mindful breathing, exercise Qigong is an ideal method of movement for older people — and people of all abilities. Plus, Qigong practices are easier to learn than lengthier Tai Chi sequences.

“It is something that most anyone can do, regardless of age or physical condition. I have students at various fitness levels. One walks with a walker. For most of the class, she’s seated and still receives benefits,” says Gardner.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, benefits of practicing Qigong include improved balance and fall prevention.

“We practice stances in our classes, where we consciously transfer our weight from one leg to another. When there is no weight on one leg, the other leg gets stronger. Building leg strength is important in improving balance,” says Gardner, adding that it also helps with breath work. “In Qigong classes, we work with a variety of nose and mouth breathing techniques — chest, abdominal and reverse abdominal breathing — and incorporate them into our movement practices. Chest breathing is like a cool drink of water. Abdominal breathing engages our potential healing powers. Reverse abdominal breathing ‘massages’ our internal organs and helps them work better together.”

Conditions that could be improved by Qigong include arthritis, depression, hypertension, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Through movement and breath work, we’re gathering our energy, cleansing it and releasing it so that it helps all of the body’s cells, which leads to improved health and enhanced vitality,” Gardner says.

Gardner notices that students are calmer following a session of Qigong. Many send testimonials of improved mood, clearer thinking and better sleeping, as well as fewer aches and pains.

“An older gentleman sent me an email after a class at one of the libraries,” Gardner recalls. “He wrote, Thanks for your inspiring teaching. Wow, I survived the hour and was still standing! With reawakened body parts, I went on to have one of the best feel-good physical days I’ve had in years.”

Qigong Class, Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Mondays 5:15-5:45 p.m., 330-945-5533, ngenergy.us