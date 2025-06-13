Sport Activities: Akron Area Summer Fun

J.E. Good Park Golf Course

Since 1925, golfers have brought their clubs to the green expanse of J.E. Good Park Golf Course, hoping to be met with a challenge. The course is celebrating 100 years.

“In 1924, a local businessman named J. Edward Good donated 180 acres to the city of Akron, and the course was completed and opened in April of 1925,” says golf course manager Jim Harris. “We get a lot of play, a lot of repeat customers. It’s a friendly environment.”

Designed by Bertie Way, architect of Akron’s Firestone South golf course, Good Park features a host of mature trees — making the 18-hole municipal course a favorite among locals. Golfers grab quick, casual bites from 1925 Grill or dine on upscale global fare at Edgar’s restaurant. There are leagues at Good Park, which run for 20 weeks — as well as several tournaments, including the 86th annual Good Park Jr. Tournament that’s hosted July 9 to 11.

“Golf is timeless — as long as you’re physically able, you can play in your 90s,” says Harris. “Any skill level, any age, you can play Good Park.” 530 Nome Ave., Akron, goodparkgolf.com

Sluggers and Putters

Strategize at Ohio’s largest outdoor tactical laser tag field, dodge squirt guns on bumper boats and ride the sky on a Ferris wheel at this classic family fun park. Teens 16 or older can ride F-22 go-karts, and kids 7 and older can steer junior karts. Take a spin on vintage amusement rides such as the Lil’Dipper coaster and a dizzying scrambler. Family members can compete by playing 19-hole “Wizard of Oz”- and Mother Goose-themed mini golf or Olde’ Skool Golf — complete with a groovy ‘60s soundtrack. 333 Lafayette Drive NW, Canal Fulton, sluggers-putters.com

Wadsworth Grizzly Outdoor Pool

Bring the kids to splash around in a zero-depth-entry pool with play structures, spray guns, a vortex pool, two small slides and more. Adults can plunge off the diving board, slip down a drop slide and relax in a 12-foot-deep pool. Lay back under shaded structures or face off in sand volleyball courts. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 624 School Drive, Wadsworth, akronymca.org