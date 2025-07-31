Support Network: Summa Health Launches Prostate Cancer Survivorship Program

A diagnosis of prostate cancer can be terrifying — and, often, that diagnosis comes with several questions.

What are the chances of this coming back if I treat it? What are the side effects of treatment?

That’s one of the reasons why Summa Health’s Urology practice recently began a new prostate cancer survivorship program. Through the program, patients can ask questions, connect with physical therapy and mental health resources, prepare for procedures and obtain multiple contacts.

“The survivorship program offers a holistic approach to prostate cancer treatment,” says Jason Casey, lead advanced practice provider for Summa Urology. “The survivorship program widens the reach and [does] not just focus on the disease, the diagnosis, but also on the person — that human element.”

Once someone is diagnosed with prostate cancer through Summa Urology, they’re set up for a cancer conference with a urologic oncologist. Treatment options are reviewed and a plan of care is decided on in that conference. A week or two later, once the patient has had time to process, they meet with an advanced practice provider to recap the conference’s outcome. This allows the patient time to ask additional questions and the provider to prepare the patient for possible side effects of treatment.

This process also establishes a core group of providers — including two urologic oncologists, two advanced practice providers who specialize in cancer, an oncology navigator and Summa clinical staffers — which the patient can utilize throughout their cancer journey.

“Survivorship is not just what to do after to treat things, but it’s getting them prepared as well,” Casey says. “They may deal with different people in their care team, but there’s this core group. … You want somebody that is involved in your care, that knows who you are, and you’re not having to explain everything all over, even after surgery is done. And so, there’s this continuum that we’re trying to build for our cancer survivors.”

It’s important for trusted providers to follow up with patients after cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“All treatment options have side effects that we want to make sure that patients are fully informed and have the tools to properly deal with them,” he says. “Sometimes, because of the sensitive nature, patients can be embarrassed about addressing these concerns — and also not knowing what questions to ask.

We’re here to help guide them through that.”

Following up can also improve patient health outcomes.

“Even though you cure somebody’s cancer, there still can be a physical decline because of them not being cared for properly as a side effect of the treatment,” Casey says. “If you’re addressing questions and concerns, it will improve patient outcomes and compliance with treatment.”

Though the program is just getting started, Casey says feedback so far is positive.

“When you build that rapport, I think that that helps reduce their anxiety, their stress,” Casey says. “They know that they have a door open to them whenever they need it.”