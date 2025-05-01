Surviving a stroke: Hudson woman paralyzed in car for hours

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Globally, about one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. This American Stroke Month, Rajini Poth, Ph.D shares her inspiring story of survival in the hopes of saving others.

At 51, Rajini Poth was juggling a busy family and career. She also was experiencing headaches but delayed seeking treatment. Then while driving to work, she suddenly couldn’t move the right side of her body and waited hours alone in a parking lot not cognizant she needed help. She had no idea she was having a stroke. Now, she uses her experience to empower other women.

Rajini Poth tried to convince herself that the headaches and fatigue she had experienced for weeks were caused by allergies. She kept delaying making a doctor’s appointment because she was too busy juggling family and her career at a medical school in Ohio.

Then while driving to work at the university in 2016, she lost control of her car on a busy street. First, she could not get it to accelerate, then she could not get it to stop.

“The light was red, but I went flying through the intersection,” she said. “I thought something was wrong with my car. I thought, ‘It’s my car, it's not me.’”

Luckily, she didn’t hit anyone, but did get a flat tire and kept driving 15 minutes to her work parking lot.

Once there, she realized the faculty parking lot was crowded, and her usual parking spot was already taken. So, she parked in the back, facing away from the university and, turned the engine off. On any other day, these details would have been insignificant, but now they are engrained in her memory.

“I remember putting the car in park and then that was it. I couldn’t move. I was paralyzed,” she said.

She was stuck alone in her car on an unusually hot day only able to move the left side of her body.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think about calling anybody for help,” she said. “I didn’t want to call my husband, call the university, like nobody, because I didn’t want to bother people.”

So, she sat in her car for more than two hours until she voice texted an incoherent message on Facebook that caused her sister, a nurse, to call her.

Immediately, her sister recognized Rajini’s behavior and slurred speech as stroke signs. She called Rajini’s husband, who alerted campus police to scour the parking lot for her car.

“I remember hearing the ambulance,” she said. “By then, I couldn't walk. I had lost all bladder control. I lost all movements. I couldn't talk. They had to carry me into the ambulance.”

Her family met her at the hospital, where her stroke was confirmed. Her doctor told her that she likely had the stroke as soon as she left her house that morning. A clot went to the left side of her brain, paralyzing her right side. That is why pushing the gas and brake pedals was difficult when she was driving.

“It was really hard to accept that I had a stroke because I thought I’m too young, way too young,” said Rajini, who was 51 at the time. “I was just in shock. I couldn’t believe this happened to me, and then my life just changed from there on.”

She now prioritizes her health, limits the stress in her life and says “no” more frequently. Healing from her stroke also included working with a speech therapist and going to counseling.

“Putting myself first is really empowering,” she said. “I don’t mean in a selfish way, but I tell people, ‘Look, I went through hard challenges with my stroke, and I really apologize. I can’t do this, but here’s why.’”

Now 59, Rajini enjoys being an empty nester with her husband and having more time to travel, attend concerts and spend time with family and friends. She also uses this time in her life to empower other women.

“It’s extremely important for women to connect with other women because we need a sisterhood to support each other,” she said. “I always say we don’t have to go through the same situation, but we can have the same feelings of not being able to do what we used to do. And that’s OK because that is what makes us stronger together, supporting each other.”

